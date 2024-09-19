Hillary Clinton discusses the bond among first ladies in new memoir

The author of “Something Lost, Something Gained” shares how a Joni Mitchell song inspired her new memoir, discusses the importance of first ladies sticking together and condemns recent political violence.

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live