Howard Schultz on why he wouldn't run as a Democrat for president

More
Howard Schultz explains why he would join the presidential race as an independent and why he disagrees that President Donald Trump would win if he ran as an independent.
8:36 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Howard Schultz on why he wouldn't run as a Democrat for president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60706488,"title":"Howard Schultz on why he wouldn't run as a Democrat for president","duration":"8:36","description":"Howard Schultz explains why he would join the presidential race as an independent and why he disagrees that President Donald Trump would win if he ran as an independent.","url":"/theview/video/howard-schultz-run-democrat-president-60706488","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.