Transcript for Howard Stern details his conversations with Madonna and Harvey Weinstein

It's kind of sad how don't get to know each other. Even with some of these people who are so accomplished like Jerry seinfeld, Amy Poehler, they're so accomplished, but you forget how hard they worked and you also don't get to know them as people. Because we're on the internet bashing everyone and bashing every person you forget these are people. Yeah. I was thinking -- the first person I chose for the book was Madonna. When you sit and listen to her story, after her mother died and what she went through and how she came to New York City to be a dancer, then suddenly she moves into Manhattan. She has a guy drop her off in a she says take me to center. She has nowhere to live and no financial support. The guy drops her off in times square. She said I met a guy in times square and he invited me into his apartment and I stayed with him for a few days. And that man was Harvey Weinstein. You know, that was the other dilemma with the book. I put Harvey Weinstein in the book. I struggled with that. The women who were attacked by him, is that me supporting him? I went back and forth. At the end of the day it was valuable. I got him to open up about his life and how he chooses movies. Here was a guy who actually made it. When I'm sitting there I asked him about the casting couch. I said Harvey what goes on? He turned to me like a choir boy and said Howard I can't do that. Do you know what would happen to my films? That doesn't happen to the producer, make the director, not the producer. Fast forward to now. He knew the right thing to say and the right thing to do. We see what happened. I put him in the book and I'm glad I did. All these people I think there's something to be learned. Did you think he was lying to you? I did. I did. At the time I kind of did. I got off the air and talked to robin and said I don't know if I buy that. I just don't know. It was good that it was there and on the record. You know, the book's been a celebration for me. It really has.

