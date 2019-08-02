Transcript for Ivanka Trump on new women's initiative and Russia investigation

I was at the white house yesterday for the launch of first daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump's new global women's initiative and we sat down afterwardsor a wide-arranging interview including how she's handling the many controversies that the first family is dealing with. Take a look. A lot of the reason there is so much to talk about is because there's so much leaked from inside the white house. Schedules were released, three months, someone that has access to that that clearly had a plan. A lot of them are staying in the white house with a mission to tear you down. Yeah, no, I can't explain that. I agree with you. Why is it still a problem after two years? I, on a personal level, have been the subject of many leaks that I know not to be true, so I tend not to pay too much attention to leaks and anonymous sourcing. Do you have any idea who the leakers -- leaker or leakers are? Some of them, yeah. Why are they still there? Some of them are not here. Reporter: I also asked her about the Russia investigation and the trump hotel project that former trump lawyer Michael Cohen says lasted well into the 2016 campaign. The Moscow project in Russia -- Barely know about it. Ed a lot more about it watching the news. I'm sure. The president said he had nothing to do with Russia during the campaign, but you did have a role on this. What was it? Literally almost nothing. I mean, we look at -- we were an active business. It was something the president ran on. He didn't shy away from the fact that he had achieved enormous success in real estate. It was something he was proud of. We were an operating business. We looked at deals from across the world. This Russia perspective deal never came to fruition. There was never a binding contract. I never talked with a third party outside of the organization about it. It was one of -- I mean, we could have had 40 O 50 deals like that. Some of it was during the campaign though. Did it ever cross your mind where you thought, if my dad wins this election, this might look bad, doing business with Moscow? It's not like it's a strange thing as a hospitality company or a developpany to have a hotel or a property in Russia. We're not talking about Iran. It was Russia, so it really was just a nonfactor in our minds. I'm not sure that anyone would have thought of it. So, as you know, speaking of investigations, the Mueller investigation sounds like it's coming to an end. Some of the president's former aides have been charged and people are saying, look, the walls are closing in. Are you concerned about anyone in your life that your love? No. Being involved? I'm not. I'meally not. You mentioned the Moscow example. That's a perfect example. There's nothing there. Yet, it's created weeks and weeks and months of headlines, so no, I have zero concern. Reporter: Yesterday president trump launched a $50 million global initiative to empower women in developing countries, and ivanka is the main force behind it. Congratulations. Thank you. This is your baby. What happened today you've been working on since really you came to the white house in different ways. It's the culmination of a lot of hard work but also really the beginning because the program's now stood up and now we have to execute on a very ambitious goal which is to emp 50 million women in the developing world by 2025. We're very excited. If people are just hearing this for the first time, here at home, what do you say to them, women especially, why should they care about this global initiative? I think you heard at the state of the union, women are thriving. We're working really hard on policies to benefit American women and we also recognize thou that American taxpayer dollars are going to our missions overseas, part of our foreign policy, a it's incredibly important to us that while we're proud of our legacy of B an incredibly generous nation, we also need to be accountable to every dollar that is spent. Through programs like this we're doing just that. So, this is the first ever umbrella approach, an all of government approach, to say we know it is smart to inves in women in the developing world. We know it's smart to unleash their potential. It's a good use of development dollars. Let's coordinate all the work being done across government with a really focused goal, rigorous metrics, an outcome orientation and strive to do it in a more coordinated fashion and stand up to new programs. You know you're going to have people watching that say this sounds great. Everyone can get behind women empowerment, but how does ivanka Trump reconcile pushing an from the white house like separation of families that W such an emotional thing for our country to gothrough? Reporter: President trump told lawmakers it was ivanka Trump that showed him photos of children in detention centers and she was the one that encouraged him to end that policy, yet she chose not to speak out during time. What do you say to those folks who are struggling with that? My as a member of this administration is not to share my viewpoint when they diverge. My role in this regard is not to -- is not president of all women's issues or running all women's issues across the united States government. Do you wish you had, in that moment, spoken publicly to the American people, or are you happy with the way that that was handled? I think that when you hear me start to speak publicly on an issue that's active, it's because my voice isn't being heard privately. I also talked to ivanka about motherhood and why she wants to keep her family life so private. She told me because of all the negativity. There's so much more to our interview. You can see it on our website. I highly suggest you check it out. A lot more interesting questions for her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.