Transcript for James Comey on if Trump should be pardoned

Yes, Mr. Comey. In your book, you write that you don't think that president trump should be prosecuted by the department of justice after he leaves office, and have even said that Biden should consider pardoning trump when he takes office. I disagree with that because I think that if president trump isn't held accountable, then we are a nation without laws, but you disagree. Can you tell me why? Yeah, thank you. When I wrote that back in the fall when I finished the book, it was a hard and close question. It's even harder and closer now, and I'm not sure I'm right. I'm worried about what what will happen to our country if we give him center stage in Washington, D.C. For the next three or four years as the United States versus Donald Trump moves along through the courts in D.C., and he's there constantly while a new president is trying to heal the nation both spiritually and physically as we battle this awful pandemic, and so I think on balance, I would rather he be convicted by the senate, barred from office and pursued by local prosecutors in New York for the fraudster that he was, before he came into office. As a private citizen and a former prosecutor, I would like to prosecute him myself, but I'm not sure that's in the national interest. I think it would be better if we turned off the lights and pursued him locally while Joe Biden tries to lead us. That's interesting. Well, we'll see what happens, but let me ask you a painful question before you go. Many people think that Hillary Clinton would be president right now if you hadn't disclosed that the FBI was effectively reopening the investigation into her private email server which sounds crazy right now, an the people go, oh, but her emails after the debacle we just lived through in the last four years. When you look back at the last four years, is that something that haunts you? Yeah, and thank you for that. It doesn't haunt me, but I understand that a lot of people blame me and the FBI. When I look at the 2020 election and see that the late deciding voters were overwhelmingly for trump just like they did in 2016, I kind of think that we didn't have much to do with the outcome, but it doesn't change how I think about the decisions. I think we made the right decisions for the right reasons. What haunts me honestly is that 74 million people, far more than voted for him last time, voted for him this time. We have been trapped in a fog of lies in this country, and we have to find a way, not by shouting at them. The vast majority are not criminals, but they have been fooled being with lied to by this president and his enablers. We have to coax them out of the fog to help be a democracy again. Okay. I'm glad I gave you the opportunity to say that. Of course, there was help from the Russians in the first place. So it wasn't just that the overwhelming majority preferred him. There was too much help on his side. You know that, but anyway we have run out of time. Thank you very much for sharing your side with us, and his book is called "Saving justice: Truth, transparency, and trust." By James Comey. It's in stores now.

