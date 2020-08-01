Transcript for Jamie Oliver dishes out delicious veggie meals

Colgate Optic White has hydrogen peroxide that goes below the tooth's surface for a smile that's 4 shades visibly whiter. Colgate Optic White. Whitening that works. Nice to have you back. What is this veg of which you peek speak? As a meat There's lots of conversations about saving money, stuff that's good for you and now stuff that's good for the planet. Without question, getting more veggies into your life is a really good thing. Nine years ago I wrote this book but it was the wrong time to do everyone kind of thought it was like what are you trying to take away from me. The truth is people around the world are saying can you give me inspiration for more veggies. I just want to feel better, I want to be more productive at work. This is the book and I wanted to kind of cover a bunch of stuff today. We're going to do a Mac and cheese but not as you know it. Okay. No, not as you know it. So -- Can I interrupt you? Yeah. I care about the planet. What about my behind? Your Hiney? Every single book that I write -- What can you eat here that you wouldn't put on a pound? Most of the recipes in the book are really good for you. There's loads of nutrition on every single page. It smells good. We've got food and flavors from around the world. We have beautiful carrots here. We've got polenta chips with rosemary and palm. Really good. Here, instead of the regular Mac and cheese we can pimp it up, take it to the next level. We have some Leeks. You can use onions. Sweat it for 5 or 10 minutes, olive oil and add our greens. You can use any greens you like, peas, beans. I'm going to use broccoli, one of the most common veggies in the country. A lot of people throw this in the bin. That ain't going to happen today. That's going to go in here. So we sweat off the broccoli stalks and the Leeks and we're going to thicken that with a little flour. Stir that in, and then a little milk. That goes in. And then what we're going to do -- this milk is a bit creamy. There we go. Then we're going to boil that up and you've got your basic sauce. We then blitz that with some spinach and this is what you get. Oh. If you've got fussy eaters, if you've got kids, we're still going to get the cheese and the pasta but we're going to get the good stuff in it. The green. Mix it up, my lovely friend. You can smell that thyme. That's good. It makes such a difference. In there we can season it up, add our cheese. You could use cheddar, parmesan. Then we put that into a dish and we put some almonds over the top and we get this bad boy here, so a comfort food classic. Can I serve you guys up? Would you like to eat some? Yeah. Would you like a corner? If you're eating salads and you think boring, we take the juice of an Orange and boil it up until it goes sticky. Takes it off the heat and then turn it into a dressing with the vinegar and oil. It's incredible. It brings a whole new dimension to your salads. Trust me, if you haven't tried it, have a go. Then I'm going to go and -- Where do you come up with these recipes? Just in your head? I write recipes every single day. I've got an office. I'm like a mad professor. Thank you. There you go, my darling. Thank you. What you should get from that -- This is delicious, it really is. Wow. Thank you very much. Can I serve you some, whoopi? No. On a personal note -- There are many things that I do want to try. What is that? You're going to absolutely love this. On my journey when I did the show to accompany this book, I went around the world to places where they do incredible things with vegetables normally anyway. And I went to the street food vendors of India and these are kind of -- we call them in England like a chip. Think of a chip in and sandwich but these are another level, spices, ginger, garlic. Let me get you some and I'll cut them up for you. These are with a beautiful mint ygurt and the little trick where you get mango chutney. I love mango chutney. I don't know how you want to attack this. Squash it. Can I just do that? Please, you can do anything you like. The flavors there are next level. Jamie, you're celebrating 20 years of marriage with your beautiful wife. Wow. 20 years. One thing I love to do with my husband is have him cook for me. He's okay, but if I married you I would probably beg you to cook every day. What are her favorite recipes? She loves comfort food, roasted food, grilled. She loves curry. She loves a veggie curry, things with colors and textures. Then you really don't know meat is missing. All kinds of things. Simple pasta dishes. I love to cook for her. It's a way that I can say I love you to her and I've always done it. She never cooks for me. But you know -- Is she a good cook? Not really. That Mac and cheese is -- This isn't broadcast in the U.K. That Mac and cheese is so good and that sauce you made, brilliant. We take things that people love and know well and kind of ramp them up a little bit but also there's some surprises in there as well. What did you think of that beautiful Indian dish? Delicious. Delicious. Thank you. I'm scooping out the -- Look here -- The food. You need to make this. If I'm eating it, your kid will eat it. Because I'm the worst person to give food to. I'm not a big eater. But if I will eat this, your child will eat it. With all the veggies. Don't tell them what's in it. Just say it's a new kind of Mac and cheese, just like he did to me. You can go to our website to find some of these amazing recipes. His book, "Ultimate veg" is available now. You know what, y'all, you were so good, you're not getting any food but you're going to get a copy of the book. Jamie's sticking around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.