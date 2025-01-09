Jamie Oliver shares recipes from his 'simplest book ever'

Oliver joins “The View” to discuss celebrating the holidays and shares how he is prioritizing easy meals and minimal food waste in his new cookbook, “Simply Jamie.”

January 9, 2025

