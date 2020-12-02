-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson opens up about working as a single mom
-
Now Playing: Standard Poodle wins 2020 Westminster Dog Show
-
Now Playing: Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield discuss the importance of telling black love stories
-
Now Playing: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe of ‘Outlander’ on their awkward sex scenes
-
Now Playing: Nick Kroll discusses the making of 'Olympic Dreams'
-
Now Playing: Jessica Simpson opens up about battles with alcohol and diet pills
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson’s big surprise on ‘The View’
-
Now Playing: 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show winner Siba
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts wins big for charity Be The Match
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Aniston celebrates 51st birthday
-
Now Playing: Issa Rae on her new movie and what to expect from season 4 of 'Insecure'
-
Now Playing: This 'Outlander' wedding made it to the pages of Vogue magazine
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell explains the tiara he wore in a high school picture
-
Now Playing: Michael Fishman reveals secrets about prime-time ‘The Conners’ event
-
Now Playing: Rebecca Black opens up about backlash 9 years after ‘Friday’
-
Now Playing: How 'The Conners' live sitcom incorporated real-time election results
-
Now Playing: Westminster Kennel Club’s Best in Show
-
Now Playing: Dwyane Wade opens up about transgender daughter
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett facing new charges
-
Now Playing: Alano Miller discusses his new OWN series, 'Cherish the Day'