JB Smoove talks last season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian discusses spending seven seasons playing Larry David's permanent houseguest Leon Black on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

June 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live