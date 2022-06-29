Joe Biden, Jill Biden wish Joy Behar a happy birthday

"From the whole Biden family, happy birthday, Joy," the president said. "You speak your mind. You speak from the heart. You stand up for what you believe, and you do it with warmth, humor and authenticity."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live