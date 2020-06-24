Transcript for John Bolton claims Trump told him Ukraine aid was tied to investigating Bidens

Ambassador when it comes to Ukraine EU head you had to say that truck told you directly. That he did not want to send them any military aid until they turned over materials related to Clinton and Biden. And you claim trumps true intentions were widely understood it widely understood. Among White House staffers the Pentagon and the intelligence community in fact you tried eight to ten times to get him to unfreeze the aid. So once and for all can you tell us whether there was a quid. Pro quo. In Europe well. Sure I mean I think can trumps mine. Three the concern he had Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with the level of corruption in the country and and there was a lot of corruption and still lives. There there's a difference between a reason and a pretext and for crop that was a pretext. He believed and he said it to many people over time that Ukraine he put it one time tried to take him down. In the 20s16 election now I I think that was essentially fantasy but he was hearing from people outside the government that that that was the case and what I think evolved as he tried to. Figure out in his own mind how to how to try and use this issue with Ukraine. He discovered this security assistance. And he thought that might do the trick in order to get investigations. Of Hillary Clinton and Joseph Biden. And and that it wasn't necessarily revealed that simply in that conversation that I mentioned in the book I think everybody. Dealing with the broader Ukraine policy issues understood it you know and Gordon signed one. The US ambassador to the European Union testified. Before the house he said I think I have this right he said everybody was in the loop. If he meant everybody was in on the president's strategy that's not correct but if he meant. Everybody understood what this was about yes I think that is correct I think we all understood and. So of that is just a bit unclear and that this is. Yeah. Plant didn't just so that I'm clear ambassador. So it is your understanding then that president trump. Wanted information. On the Biden's. And on the clintons. In return for on freezing the eight. Precisely. OK so this is information that you didn't share with congress what you knew. All of the hopes everyone was jumping through you know the impeachment trial was being set up to fail. You say that the Democrats committed impeachment malpractice what I think the whole. Everyone who is in powered fair. Did this everyone did this to the American people. And you new rule and I feel like maybe you didn't want you to think you'd have the time to really. Tell people what was going on I mean I want to believe they'd be the great American that you. Our thought I have. Knew this was gone on and wanted to do something and just felt that your hands were tied because if you know all this was happening. Why didn't you step out and say I don't care this is not how America supposed to be why didn't step up. Jeff looked it ended time I was in government my focus and I think the focus of Mike Pompeo buy gas for others involved. Was get the security assistance released to Ukraine we were facing a September 30 deadline by which the money would disappear. That would cause grave damage to the United States not just to Ukraine. And then as everybody knows I resigned on September the tenth. Honestly I was trying to get my own life back in order and by the time I focused on the whistle blower in the end the impeachment investigation it was clear to me. That that it already devolved into a partisan shouting match and the possibility of Republicans. Being open. Can considering. Impeachment was was gone in effect already we we've had precedent that within memory I remembered vividly. Had to conduct a real impeachment process aimed dead. Getting the president removed from office as opposed virtue signaling the urban committee Sam Ervin Democrat Howard Baker Republican. Worked for an extended period of time to develop evidence on Richard Nixon and ultimately it was Republicans that. That that stood out publicly to say that that Nixon should resign Jim Buckley elected from New York on the Conservative Party. Take it was the first senator to say Nixon should resign. That model. Not guaranteed to work here either but the model that was followed didn't work and I believe that the way the partisan. Nature of the proceedings of what I said would not have made a bit of difference and I wasn't the only water could say if there were plenty of other people who could have said. The same thing. Yes when John Bolton the way that. Most people thought of view they thought you were the men you could've stood above the fray and said this is not that.

