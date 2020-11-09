John Kasich discusses political standing After DNC Speech

More
The former Republican governor of Ohio responds to criticism of his Democratic National Convention speech and whether he will remain a Republican if Donald Trump wins the election.
8:05 | 09/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Kasich discusses political standing After DNC Speech

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:05","description":"The former Republican governor of Ohio responds to criticism of his Democratic National Convention speech and whether he will remain a Republican if Donald Trump wins the election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"72954056","title":"John Kasich discusses political standing After DNC Speech","url":"/theview/video/john-kasich-discusses-political-standing-dnc-speech-72954056"}