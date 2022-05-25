Jon Batiste reflects on success over last year: 'This is just the beginning'

The five-time Grammy winner tells "The View" about becoming an overnight success and what he's looking forward to in the remake of "The Color Purple."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live