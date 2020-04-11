Transcript for Jon Karl discusses the long road ahead in presidential election outcome

It was allowed to impact from last night and plenty of questions about. What's that from day. And to help us all make sense of this is a man who has probably been up all night but still looks good chief White House correspondent. Jenna and author of front row acting you know cool show. If that's our pal Jonathan called good morning afternoon Jonathan Kopp good morning guardian pending goody. You're old enough. Outside its it into the night never ended self epic I don't know what time it is or where I am but this is. This is one hell of a story and and Whoopi and on the bottom line says. There's certain that there are a lot of votes that still need to be counted. Did did their there are a lot of votes particularly. In in the state of Pennsylvania. By my count we're about one point four million. Oh early and absentee votes that have not been counted yet and when the margin is it 600000. I don't know what's gonna happen in the state of Pennsylvania. And and I think we're looking at run multiple states. Where you're gonna see recounts and I I gotta tell you why I lived through the Florida recount I I was covering the gore campaign and that all happened that was once state. By I. You see where we could easily have recounts. In in several states. With would what's going on the margins are so incredibly close Nevada. They're a little snowflake keeps crying about the assumed probably going to be a couple of times you gotta be recounting in multiple states so this could be a year of recounts really look to snowflake will we we we do have some deadlines we we we do have but for 1 January 20 who worked when there's an inauguration it's gonna happen. One way and another the Electoral College is going to be all that's gonna happen I mean we have a process we have a system. I was. Quite frankly shocked. In the wee hours of of the night when I saw the president of the United States. Come out at what was essentially campaign events at the White House to the sounds of held in the chief. Andy hear him say. To suggest that the counting of votes was a matter of disenfranchising. People and just committing a fraud and stealing an election this is the process this will go forward and there's a very important point here. He talked about going to the Supreme Court to stop it supreme court's knocking a stop anything. Odd that you did that the states will count the votes he can say what ever he wants. But the votes will be countered at the end of the day this is really close he may win even with a complete and total count or he may lose but the count will happen. And there will be a results and if you like sitter doesn't like it doesn't matter. And and John this is actually not out of the ordinary it is usual for us to be counting even days after. A presidential election to happen in 2016. It benefited trump and I don't let it happening in Arizona because trump still wants it to happen in Arizona. Exact anyways I have a question for you about the polls. Because this was supposed to be a landslide for Biden people are talking about the blew away Billups and heavy those drastic change in us that it. So you know what people like me who have a poll PT SD. From 2016. What went wrong with a poll numbers add gang. This time. And this was a catastrophic failure of public opinion poll. It cats up for failure that was considerably actually worse than four years ago. And let's before we get into the states just look at where the popular vote stands right now it's it's about 2% separating them. When the that the polls were we have we have several. Supposedly reputable polls showing a double digit lead in the puck in the national popular vote for Joseph Biden that's obviously not there has not going to be there. Joseph Biden's gonna win the popular vote but it's going to be pretty close and no where near what the polls suggested. And then this time around unlike four years ago. There were a lot of major polling organizations that dedicated significant resources to polling in the states that would determine the Electoral College. And those state polls suggested. That Biden had a prohibitive lead in Wisconsin. And in Michigan and to a slightly lesser extent in Pennsylvania. And now it looks like I mean Biden may still win. All of those states he's leading into out of the three right now I don't know as I said. What is truly gonna happen and any of them but he may win them if he does. It's going to be really really close nowhere near what the public polling said. Jonathan there are states like Pennsylvania that didn't even start counting their mailing ballots until yesterday. Talk about how O'Malley mail in ballots could give us a false sense of where things stand right now. Yeah actually this is truly one of the outrages so I I'd spent a lot of time over the past ten days. Talking to secretaries of state in the key battleground states. And in places like Georgia and Florida and Texas and Arizona and Ohio. They do something very sensible which is when a mail in. What when a ballot comes in over the mail they begin to process it and it takes time because that that it comes in the mail. And election officials have to make sure that the addresses lineup that the person who sent it is a registered voter that person hasn't already voted they have to market in the system so they won't vote again on Election Day they have to check the signatures in some states. It takes time every single vote. Much more time consuming. They in the tabulations that happened when you go to way a polling place. And it makes sense to prepare that as it comes in but in Pennsylvania especially. And an intuit a certain extent Michigan Wisconsin. They were not processing the votes in Tel Election Day. And in Pennsylvania that's because the Republican party of Pennsylvania. Resisted efforts to change the law because it we knew that there was going to be. A lot of mail in vote this year much more because of the pandemic. And and they resisted this so the the process didn't even begin that's why it's gonna take time in Pennsylvania. It takes time to go through open the ballots checked them checked the voter rolls and do what needs to be done but here's the thing. But Republicans tend to vote on Election Day. Democrats. Are more likely to vote by mail or to vote early. Up part of that was driven by the president himself who was invoking the idea fraud would mail in vote and and the like. Bite into it in the state of Pennsylvania for instance those who voted by mail. Were voting for Joseph Biden in in the votes have been counted so far to the tune of about 78% of those ballots were going to Joseph Biden of the day up vote. Was going for Donald Trump. So you have the day here in Pennsylvania today in bat that a voting. Is is counted first therefore. It looks like you have a big trump lead but then you start counting the mail in vote in Arizona it's the exact opposite because Arizona was already preparing their mail in vote that's why you've seen. Why does lead start to shrink as they. Go through the process of counting the day of votes so you know you there's a lot of talk of red barrage some states had a red garage were look like trump was doing better. Some states had a blue barrage were look like Biden was doing better. It out and John I'm curious about something in him an out in being able to answer it. How does chip think Russian interference played in the election. I I don't know I can tell you this State's. That there were all a lot of battles that were being waged by by the US government in cyberspace there were. I am told attacks on on election systems. There were coming in most most prominently by Russia and by Iran. That were thwarted there's no evidence that any ballot system was was the integrity of any balanced system was. Was breached by any of that the Russians were also clearly waging a you know blow up propaganda. Effort by but at this point it's it's hard Sam. It is hard to San we don't know what to FaceBook wouldn't do much about it anyway. But let me ask innocent as people will vote in the country was also seeing a rise in corona virus cases. Oh and forty states right now how does the virus or how did the virus play out with voters and how much book what's on people's minds you think -- it was it was really on my mind and one of the things that I thought would really do charm and was the corona virus and the way he's dealt with that. And yet I wonder how much it played into that what do you say it was heavily on people's minds but there were some surprising. It data in the exit polls. In some of the states in Ohio for instance. But to the question of what you do you do you think do you approve or disapprove of the government's handling of the pandemic now to the government's handling it didn't say trumps handle it. But do you approve of the government's handling. And a majority actually said they approved in this is as Ohio is seeing a huge spike in corona virus I think there was also. A lot of resistance. In frustration. We've. The fact that so what should the economy. It in in several states is still shut down and trump exploited that. That's done for health reasons obviously up I think there was some frustration and maybe in a state like Florida. Which which opened up rather quickly. Do you saw spike but didn't see anything. Catastrophic. As we as what we saw a New York for instance. I've been a may be that ended up in in in in a strange way helping trump and by the way there was no sense in the state of Florida. They he really lost among senior citizens. You know either that the state the county I looked to was Sumter County that's where the villages is that's the largest retirement community. You know around. And it's trump country trump won big last time. And there were a lot of speculation going to the election would there be a gray revolts because of how he's handled it. Would you Biden make inroads in the villages and in fact trump did almost exactly the same in the villages except he got more votes they they both did both sides have more people turning out. But he did he did almost he formed almost exactly as well suited for years ago despite the pandemic so no gray rule. It's kind of crazy you know when all this stuff that he's been sand maybe we should pay attention made there has been somebody messing with. With the outcome. Because you know when you're ahead you would thank you wouldn't want people messing with that some maybe now we have to look at make sure that every vote gets out of.

