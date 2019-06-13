Transcript for Jon Stewart's 9/11 testimony moves House to pass compensation bill

Well, a day after Jon Stewart's plea, the congress voted to permanently reauthorize the funds for the 9/11 victim compensation and it's expected to pass easily in the house. So Jon, we want to make sure you get to the senate floor and make your case to Mitch Mcconnell. Yep. We're looking at you, Mitch Mcconnell. Because this is one thing, no matter what your political beliefs are, it's the one thing we can all agree on. We've got to take care of our first responders. We have a moral debt when it comes to this and we promised them we would not forget and we just cannot forget. This can be an opportunity for bipartisanship. It can be an opportunity to actually get something done. I was really, you know, touched by the idea of Jon Stewart using his platform and his Leave it to comedians. Comedians. Yes. A lot of power in being funny. He's always been so much more than a comedian though. Well of course he is but I mean, when you're funny all the time and then you go after them like that, it's very effective. Yeah. It's what Robbie and Billy and I did with comic relief. And also Jerry Lewis, remember Jerry Lewis had the telethons. I mean, we have a different way of looking at things, comics do, because we have to. And we're not scared. Well, no, we are a little bit scared but -- Not as scared as a lot of people. We have more to lose but we don't care. Well yeah, that's it. That's the thing. Why don't we care? Because -- I'm curious. Why don't we care because we don't. Who cares? That's my motto. I think it mass more to do with when you're a comic, you learn to get a thick skin. You are -- some days it works, some days it doesn't and you learn that that's life. Some days life is better than others. And so we know that you can come at us with anything, but if you're not where we are, we don't really want to hear it if we think we're in the right and that's the beauty of comedians doing this. Because Jon Stewart can go and say, listen, you've got to do this. We are here. We can tell you things about what we see that you won't hear from anybody else. So it's a great thing. You're used to healing in comedy. We're used to heckler is, people yelling at you at 2:00 in the morning after ten drinks and you can deal with that, you can deal with congress, also a bunch of alcoholics probably. Yeah, it's all about the thick skin, you know. Maybe we should -- If you got a thin skin and take everything personally, humor is not for you. That's when people start getting on you. You got to learn how. Do you think at this point there's any way that the senate would not pass this? Mcconnell is shameless, shameless. I don't know anymore. I can't imagine it. This is not about right and left. It's about right and wrong. They don't want to spend the money. Mitch Mcconnell said they don't want to send the money. Those Republican voices from New York that could chime in and contribute to this, people like Rudy Giuliani -- Oh god. He's gone over to the dark side. But he's got influence in a way -- Republicans were willing to give $23 billion for the wall. Here's the thing, here's the thing, this isn't just -- we don't know what this price is going to be because we don't know how people are going to get sick or when. What we want -- Billions. What we want is for this to be open-ended for those folks who went in when nobody else was rushing in, for those folks whose lives are changed because they made a commitment to us, and as joy said yesterday and Jon said the day before, they didn't say, you know, we're coming death to soho. Death to tribeca. They said death to America. So this is an American -- this is all of us. This is -- this is where O tax money can actually work. It's just a funding issue, right? It's just a funding issue. I don't know, but we'll see. Republicans control the funding. We'll see what it is. I have yet to hear any Republican anywhere who is not for the funding of this. Let's not make it partisan. It really is about America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.