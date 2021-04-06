Transcript for Joseph Borgen speaks out on being brutally beaten in broad daylight in NYC

Joseph boards and is a 29 year old Jew who was brutally beaten in broad daylight. His crying having been born Jewish this hateful assault happened not in the 1930s. Not in the center of Nazi occupied Europe adherents when he 21 and a heart of Manhattan. Morgan said his attackers shouted things like you filthy jail we're going to kill you and go back to Israel Hamas is going to kill you. The attack on board and came during a flurry of antes dramatic activity to began and made an escalation in the Israeli Palestinian conflict. Josef jelly welcome to the show and thank you so much for taking time to speak with me today I'm very grateful. You're every million. Or European here at least I can do whatever you. Or else. Would you rein in Times Square on your way to a rally to show your support for Israel we have some footage of some of the attack. But for anyone with younger viewers in the room please be advised that what you're about to see contains disturbing. Violence can he walk us through what happened to you. Yeah essentially speaking YE a plurality in addition the same spot save our rat or. O'clock. Previous week against. Seven Everett street. Problem was the second diabetic and two walks or Eric Ortiz and Broadway it. I was texting friends. Or myths and our and I saw some. Aren't ready to essentially country down. And rookie reactor and other minerals from buy a whole crowd of candidates who shoots you need should you should be. Being used crutches like all men. Pepper spray. Or may not even sure which one at the Barrett and salt or trucks and editors. Yup that's terrific that's very close to where I work was seeing a mile wide a one of the men who attacked you. Was charged with a hate crime many gang assault according to a prosecutor and his arrangement he told his jailers that quote if he could he would do it all again. That's insane is kind of brazen not a politic on apologetic anti semitism. Would make many people hasn't hit an attack outwardly identify as Jewish but you set you are even more committed now than ever to wearing it keep. Can you please tell us why. New Trout humor and sorrow I live New York markets are a lot of number Warren's or. I trust early physically or else read and back which era. Associated with Israel or anything and that urban future. In the wake of this incident amounts or Jewish community from friends and we one's really does. Essentially three degree reboot or a I. And the people that you know my Brothers in the early it's just because. You lose strength is to continue won the night where I got back arsenal or acute in turn our armed. Died at a hospital turner Charles. Climbed as the most people numbers and you know what two years. And just having met strange mass. Support from everyone around me religiously new strains to Oakley need to difference try to ensure that. This could happen while must hurts because we are just terrible. We are incredibly brave and I may yet really appreciate you you know it being so candid and coming to speak with us I have to legal note that. April white small up public defender representing a holiday could not immediately be reached for comment he does not appear that they have entered a plead for holiday. Whatever that is worth on you have said many politicians and local officials have reached out to your family. But there are others you haven't heard at peep from. Do you think that hate crimes against Jews are taken as seriously as other hate crimes have you been surprised by the response or lack thereof so far. Generally speaking in New York City itself so its whereabouts. Or prospective. I think even beyond that Jewish Jewish urged. C a fact that the legal system essentially. Allows individuals who partake in such actions to get by streets and timely manner. Is featured a battle against Jews against Americans and other world peace. And artists. I want to give it a little bit because there are some people just politically I've been surprised haven't spoken out specifically senator Chuck Schumer he has told his constituents for years. That his last name comes from it's Hebrew word shell murder which means guard it. He has said he sees it adds his responsibility to guard Israel. I don't feel that he is advocating for Israel at all to you feel like he's abdicated that responsibility right now. A larger sense I don't see action or our other senator senator Gregg is truly supported Israel backed Israel's release are better our hopes. Very aren't secure Israel's getting backlash. From Shane. Politicians who sit in congress are essentially teams must terrorist. Accurate two. And terms of senator arts are your mom my senators. So it matters are. Resolved as I spoke to ethnic crisis or other she Marin. All most. Those politicians all all larger support and my efforts to essentially. He crime statute stronger so that. More people are not the victims of what I went through maybe we can discourage further about the place so. It is it is this are mean that my (%expletive) my state senator Warner which who has exactly you know. Basically. In the past. Used his Jewish identity took no arms or Jewish community. Ever heard from them just recessed a morning. While I am just gonna speak out my on it's really gross thing happens reached out to you particularly senator Schumer. But many people who know not saying about geopolitics like to be activists aren't what are but I think some celebrities have obviously gone too far. And it don't know what they're talking about and have caused really significant hurt to many Jewish Americans and even worse violence some of these celebrities have more followers than the total size of the global Jewish community a large. Do you believe that celebrities had used their platforms to spread hatred and misinformation about Hughes. Only triple early comes to mind occurred hours in the weeks and spell your. I don't understand how low. She posted images. Standing with someone who urged violent individual and she's claiming that he's a hero and next year it is you know doing the right thing and immoral person sir what he did community. He's in his subsequent actions. Is or more. I'm. Try to reach out her arm ING Charles got a comment or what other Kirk. Why they haven't made a comment or even. Shall we needed to restore order to address some traders are hurt her primary agent and nothing since an emotionally it's reached. Don't know that's really just a bad. Or. We all do know what's out there and I am I am forced to illegal now right now that Ellen deed took that picture prior to your attack and has taken it down it. Though I was obviously deeply disturbed by her. Does inclination to meaningfully engage in a conversation in the deed has said she condemns hate on both sides but she has nonetheless. Come under significant fire for her post and obviously if I had post a photo was someone who then went on to commit a hate crime. I would have a lot more to say then bell and indeed I certainly would be reaching out to you right now. But moving on jelly what happened to you is obviously despicable insane do you have a message to share with other victims of hate crimes and are you Contra ball. Walking around is to be alone at night anymore. The second question. I am a little. Comfortable knowing that individuals who tracks you assault your records and with no remorse spirit again. Still out it's very blanched as we. Us. For example an LA. Where bail is front thousand dollars or. They crimes and this medical expenses I'm a little apple why. Ten K bail and someone like record to eat somewhere on video on crutches. A lot of Wall Street saw animal Wall Street sense. At least some arm walk. Com ten moving forward. Matt Margolis donate change not your chew go back in seagrams reduced obviously aren't just want those who. Oh well he's had to be brought to justice and timely manner. At the same time it doesn't do anything or. Into target so my goal is to work with mayor Lee governor. Senators that they want legislator anyone who warrants and about our own efforts to mention his strengthen the statue let. You know let's say someone like me my position doesn't ordered a joke back. Shall. Well originally I really just wanna thank you refer sharing your story eight there's nothing I can possibly to say. But I'm so sorry this happened to you but that's just. Too late I am heartbroken this happened deal. I'm heartbroken this is happening in the United States of America it is Patrick vying it is amazing that you're speaking out you're very brave they're not letting this go on answered. I am always here as is the view family if you need anything going forward it. And day. Some streets in our her Lulu. Well thank you so much for coming on and sharing your story and again we are all with TO. And always hear you need anything thank you so much jelly. Appreciate ago we can enjoy thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.