Julie Andrews looks back at career and 1st appearance on 'The View'

The actress also shares what it was like to voice a woman that does not share the typical maternal instincts that her other roles have in the movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live