Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on SCOTUS presidential immunity ruling

Jackson explains her dissenting opinion in the 6-3 presidential immunity case and the importance of the court remaining apolitical.

September 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live