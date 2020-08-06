Kamala Harris calls Rand Paul's block of anti-lynching bill 'insulting'

More
The California senator discusses the new police reform legislation unveiled by Senate Democrats.
7:24 | 06/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kamala Harris calls Rand Paul's block of anti-lynching bill 'insulting'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:24","description":"The California senator discusses the new police reform legislation unveiled by Senate Democrats.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"71134668","title":"Kamala Harris calls Rand Paul's block of anti-lynching bill 'insulting'","url":"/theview/video/kamala-harris-calls-rand-pauls-block-anti-lynching-71134668"}