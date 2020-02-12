Transcript for Kate Winslet says she shows her ‘true self’ in new movie ‘Ammonite’

Well, before we get to your new movie, which by the way, is so incredible, I have to ask about your 2011 film, "Contagion," because it's become one of the most downloaded films during this pandemic. I myself also watched it and scared myself. You absolutely warned your friends not to watch it because it would scare them. Looking back, what do -- what did that film get about what we are all living through right now? Well, I mean, the importance of washing hands, the importance of wearing a mask when they say to wear a mask. Early on, that's something that the uk put in place, and definitely helped I think everyone unify that everyone was fighting this thing together, but yeah. "Contagion," I can't even watch it again myself. It was scary to shoot and most definitely is scary to watch. Absolutely. Well, how did it prepare you personally for the pandemic? I heard you started wearing masks really early on before everyone else. Well, it definitely prepared me because I was able to meet people who worked at CDC and who were incredibly helpful when we were making "Contagion," so I had at least a little bit of insight. Very limited, admittedly. I'm no scientist, but hi a little bit of insight into how viruses like the one we're experiencing now can spread, and it just made me a lot more wary, and it definitely was because of having been apart of that film, I was on high alert quite early on. Uh-huh. Kate, you're terrific in your new movie which is called "Ammonite" in which you play Mary Anning, a real life paleontologist in England who wasn't given the cre she deserved for her groundbreaking work. Big surprise, right? Which was often co-opt by male scientists. Hello? You said it's important to you to uncover these types of stories. What do you want people know about this particular character? Well, Mary Anning W a self-taught woman of scientific brilliance. Very working class, lived a harsh life filth struggle, and she made pioneering discoveries. She later on in 1823 discovered the first what became known as the pterodactyl, but she was the unsung hero of the world of fossil discovery because she was a woman. As you say, the world of science and geology was dom by men, women who would buy her finds and claim them as her own putting their own name on them. So yeah, rich, powerful men taking away her -- her success, and bringing her story a little bit to light in our own way. It was an enormous privilege. She was a formidable, stoic, remarkable lady, and it's a love story. Myself and saoirse Ronan play in it, and it was a real privilege to be part of it. In this film, Mary has a passionate affair with a woman played by as you just mentioned, saoirse Ronan, and there are sex scenes which you choreographed yourselves. How did that compare to the ones you've done in the past? It was -- it was really important to saoirse and I as the two people playing these characters and allowing this story to be told as natural and I think in a equal way as possible. It was important to us that we were the ones making those decisions and at the Ende day, we're both women, and women know what women want, right? We felt really empowered to create those scenes together and speak to the sincerity of the love that these two characters have for one another, and to approach it without hesitation, and without fear, and to look after one another, to be in each other's corner, and to make it as equal as we possibly could, and it genuinely felt that way. And, you know, you also said you found the lack of vanity in the film to be refreshing, and I love that you said that, from the severe clothing and hair style to the nudity, and you were excited to have the opportunity to show your real self. Can you explain that? Yes. Yeah, that's true. I mean, our definition of beauty I think definitely changes as we get older and as we have children, and the things that are important iife become really crystallized down and something that isn't important to me anymore actually is my physical self. I just am who I am. This is not the body I had when I was 20. I'm 45 now. As I said, I have had three kids, and I think it's just important I would hope as a message to other women to just absolutely be who you are at whatever age you are, and yeah. I think the age difference between myself and saoirse is 20 years, and I felt -- I felt really brave about showing that, showing my true self, and not hiding behind any sort of movie star version of what it means to be 45. Trust me, I'm not the movie star version of 45. I'm 45 with all the marks and scars, and yeah. It was -- it was a really refreshing experience to just sort of just be as true to myself as I could in playing this part because Mary was very authentically exactly who she was, and I felt I needed to honor that too.

