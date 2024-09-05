Katie Ledecky surprises 8-year-old super fan on 'The View'

Maddi Lowrey, the young fan who went viral for her love for the Olympic swimmer, gets the surprise of a lifetime when she meets Ledecky live on “The View.”

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live