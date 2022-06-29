Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi discuss impact of ‘Reasonable Doubt’

The co-executive producer and director is joined by the series' leading actress on "The View" to share why the show means so much to them and the advice Washington gave Corinealdi before filming.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live