Kids' Halloween costumes inspired by 2023's biggest news stories

In “Boo Are You Wearing?,” the kids of “The View” get decked out as this year’s hottest topics, joined by the show's wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live