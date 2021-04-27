Kristin Chenoweth says pandemic inspired book, 'What Will I Do With My Love Today?'

The Tony Award-winning actress tells "The View" how proud she is of her mentee Ariana Grande for taking on the role of Glinda in the upcoming "Wicked" film and shares about her new children's book.

