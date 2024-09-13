Lauren Sánchez looks back on 'View' auditions, talks new children's book

The Emmy winning journalist and philanthropist opens up about helping kids reach for the stars with her new book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space” and life with her fiancé Jeff Bezos.

September 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live