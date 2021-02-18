Transcript for Laverne Cox on transgender dating stigmas: 'There’s a lot of misunderstanding'

Okay. It's time for one of these. You have a new man in your life. He's 20 years younger. Go you. That makes you a cougar. How's that going, and how does the age gap come into play, or does it at all? It's so weird. We had a conversation because I'm trying to keep him, like, you know, out of the spotlight, and I try not to say too much. Yes, he's technically 22 years younger than me. The age difference has not been an issue. We -- it's just really hard to find someone that you really connect with. It's hard to find love. I'm a 48-year-old black trans. Who is kind of famous, and I feel like it's a miracle that I found love, and I'm celebrating that, and I'm super excited that god has brought this man into my life. It feels divine, yes. You said technically it's 22 years, but whatever. You go, Laverne. Anyways, so you talked openly about the stigmas around men who date trans women. How has that impacted your relationships in the past, and I just -- I hate that. I'm sorry to hear that, but can you explain that? It's a very real issue, and I'm talking about an on an episode of the podcast coming up, dating while trans. It's been really hard. Historically a lot of men who are attracted to trans women, there's a stigma around it. If a man told his friends he's around trans women, they're, like, why can't you just be gay? Trans women are often denied by a lot of people, and so men who are attracted to trans women who are attracted to women and so they're not gay, and people assume they're gay, and that gets confusing. If we can accept that trans women are women, then the men who date us are dating a woman, and that's been going on so if we can get into that mindset, then it would be so much better. Well, you know, folks are so crazy when you think about it. You love who you love. It shouldn't really matter. It shouldn't be anybody's business who you love. But that's me. Anywho. Yes. You have a podcast. I was just saying love is incredible. When you have it in your life, it's amazing, but "The Laverne cox show" is the podcast, yes. That's what I hear. "The Laverne cox show" is available wherever you get your podcasts, and, you know, keep kicking butt.

