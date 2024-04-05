Leslie Bibb talks 'Palm Royale' glam, looks back at 'Talladega Nights' role

Bibb discusses transporting to the 60s for her role in the new series and what it’s like to be a woman in Hollywood in her 40s.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live