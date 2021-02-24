Transcript for Linsey Davis discusses new children’s book ‘Stay This Way Forever’

Hey, linsey Davis. Good morning. Sara has the very first question. Good morning. Linsey, we have to start by congratulating you because you were recently named the new weekend co-anchor of "World news tonight" which makes you the first black woman in 18 years to helm a primetime news show on ABC. It's about time, but what does that mean to you to take on this role? Well, certainly, you know, I have to give thanks to Carol Simpson who was a pioneer who never allowed no or can't or not having an example to stop her. It may have slowed her down, but it certainly did not stop her. In 1988, she became the first black woman to anchor any network newscast, and, you know, lately I have been thinking about Shirley Chisolm, and she said, if they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. I have been feeling really blessed to have that seat at the table, or the news desk if you will. I'm glad to see the table is getting more crowded, in different walks of life, in different locations. That proverbial table if you will, more perspectives, I think it makes us all better. Well, I'm so very proud of you, my friend. It's about time, and we also want to give you kudos for moderating two democratic presidential debates during the 2020 primary up. -- You did it so well. The racial reckoning this past summer, the presidential election, and the insurrection at the capitol. What has it been like to cover all of these events for you? You know, I think it's really been this collision of our professional and personal lives, really. I've called it what, the four Ps we dealt with in the past year. The pandemic, police brutal, and protest, and a president who wasn't really able to unify the country, and on top of that, as parents, we were getting really difficult questions especially from young kids who in some cases, you weren't sure if they were ready to really hear those answers, and, you know, for me, and I know you, sunny, as well, raising a black male in this society, it's tough. I have, you know, my son is going to be 7 next month. I was thinking about the idea of tamir rice, who was just 12 years old when he was killed, and when do you have these conversations and what do I say? There's just a heaviness and a weight to it, and this is why I write. This is why I like to have the creative outlet, something uplifting and good news. Yeah. He's a cutie patootie, that little Ayden. Look at that face. Look at him. Oh my goodness. Thank you. But, you know, I used to be about teacher, and I can just imagine how difficult it is for everybody right now with kids learning under these weird circumstances. I totally empathize with parents and teachers both. My grandson by the way who is going to be 10 on Sunday, he actually likes virtual learning, but I don't know that all kids do, and I was wondering how things are going in your household. Well, you know, interestingly where we live, initially it was the epicenter of coronavirus. So my son, his school district was one of the first to go into homeschooling, and so that was quite a balance, and just this week for the first time, he started going back to school four days a week, and I have to say it's really bittersweet because at the same time in this past year, we've spent more quality time together as a family than we have in his entire life. We have had breakfast together as a family, and lunch together as a family, and so I will appreciate that he's back in school and I'm able to kind of work in full-time at this point without having to, you know, fill out -- figure out where the paper is or snack time, but at the same time I think it's healthier for him to be with other children and learning in school. So it's really bittersweet, and a lot of -- I can see the good and the difficult aspects, the intense -- the intensity of it all as well. Now, linsey, let's talk about your third children's book, "Stay this way forever." Now I read it to my kids the other night. It warmed my heart. I wrote to you about that, and I think the biggest thing here as a parent is in all three of your books, you lighten the load for us, and the responsibility of teaching these beautiful little souls the right way to live. You really nail it, and so tell us about the message of the book, and why it was so important to you? I thought of it very much as a love letter from parents to our children, and think about it whether it's anybody, your spouse or your friend or your child, if you tell someone specifically why you love them, and not just that you love them, it's more profound. It's a powerful affirmation, to be able to read these words to a child, and say, I love you for your creativity and I love you for your curiosity, and I love you for that laugh, and I love you for this particular aspect, and really I've kind of ripped these pages out of my own life and, you know, the things that I have thought for my own son that I think a lot of parents feel about this particular time when you just want to kind of push the pause button and savor every moment of these aspects that you know really are fleeting with regard to childhood. Well, linsey, you are my favorite debate moderator. I thought you just absolutely nailed it. I just want to put a note in next time around, I hope you are the only moderator moderating - all of it, and I'm a conservative that's always looking for people that are going to ask tough questions, but back to your book. You started writing books so that your son Ayden could see characters like himself reflected in the pages. You're telling parents to look at their book she feels. This is important. Can you explain what you mean? I would call it, like, a diversity challenge. Look in your own book collection, and see how many of the books only reflect your child or how many of your books actually kind of peer into a world that may be unfamiliar to theirs, that gives them some kind of experience or exposure to kids who look differently from them. I think that that is so important, you know, especially coming off of, you know, this so-called racial reckoning and the summer of protests that we had, and parents were saying, you know, what can I do? What should I be having, you know, discussing with my children, and I think that if you don't live in a diverse area, then you can use books and you can use toys just to give some kind of familiarity to your child because so often it's what we don't know that we fear, and so I think that, you know, just because -- in my household, we have lots of diverse books. My son sees lots of kids who don't look like him, and I think that's important for other children as well. Our thanks to linsey Davis. Her new book -- children's book, "Stay this way forever," is available right now, and everyone in our virtual audience is getting a copy of the ebook.

