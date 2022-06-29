Marcus Samuelsson discusses his new podcast, ‘Seat at the Table’

The eight-time James Beard award winner tells "The View" how he's taking listeners inside some of the most iconic restaurants in his new audio series and shares how his family spends the holidays.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live