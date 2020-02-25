Transcript for Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary of ‘Shark Tank’ give political view

We love having you at the table because you love to talk politics. Always. Mark, tell us, what do you think about the state of the race? Oh, my goodness. It's like pick your choice of crazy. Right? It's unbelievable. It's like sitting down with kids and telling fairy tales and hoping something comes true. It's just, you know, politics used to be around, you know, facts, policies, intellectual discussions. Now it's, like, whose team are you on, you know, it's more about what story you want to fall behind. Bernie is "Robin hood," take from the rich, give to the poor. I don't even know what Donald Trump is right, or some of the other candidates. Take from the rich, but keep everything. Keep everything for himself. I have never seen anything like this. Never seen anything like it? No. What do you think of this thing we were talking about before with Bernie and Fidel Castro? Giving him props? That's probably, you know, a mistake from a point of view of trying to get momentum in a swing state like Florida. Uh-huh. I have a home in Miami. It's a very multicultural place. You don't talk about Fidel Castro, ever, and so -- Unless you're trashing him. They like that. They don't even like to talk about him, and here's Bernie out there with, yeah, you know, this dictator isn't so horrible. Yeah, he's horrible. He did one good thing, he said. By the way, that literacy program that he was talking about was a re-education program. Yes, it was. There's a big difference. There you go. If you are a historian and look at what occurred there, there's nothing good about Fidel. The literacy rate did jump after that. Let's not. Let's not. So I'm not -- Do they have that here? If you think about the election, I'm a policy wonk. I'll just remind everybody whether you like one administration or another party, whatever, it doesn't matter. In history, there's never been in modern times ever, a president of either party that's ever lost their mandate when unemployment was under 4%, ever. Yeah. There's always a first. It's not going to happen. It's not going to happen this Trump is still not that popular. I'm not pro or con anybody. I'm an investor and I have to think about policy, and I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero. That's what I think. Of course, he's not going to do that. Well, it sounds pretty crazy, what I listened to on "60 minutes," he was right off that. With many people to pick, he is the front-runner at this moment. It will shift again, and Meghan actually had a question. You already pressed on it, that you have said in the past, Kevin, that there's no chance trump doesn't get re-elected. I actually think there's a tiny path for Bernie if the economy crashes and you know more about this, but the stock market is going down because of the coronavirus that could dp. The earnings that will keep the stock market down B, and the economy is on fire. Earnings are not on fire. They're underperforming. But if you think we're going to have a total crash that's going to consistently go down 8% every week, that's crazy. We don't have to speculate. It would hurt trump. Which is less, right? The health care issue. That's why Bernie is popular right off the bat, right? Kids who graduate from lower universities, their pay was lower than people getting paid by the hour. Yeah. Those are people with huge student loans who are looking for solutions and unfortunately, you know, if you are saying, I'll get rid of all of your student loans, you know -- Yep. I'll give you everything that you want. We probably have a hundred companies all across Americans in places like Amarillo, Texas and Fargo, and Illinois, and we were just in Chattanooga, Tennessee last week together. When we talked to the chief of police there or anybody, they're not watching TV. They're so busy working. Well, you know, that's the truth, and it's really going to come to the people who are taking home paychecks every week to look and see, are you better because up here is doing okay. Yeah. Down in here is not -- We're fine. We're fine. People are working. But my kid is making less than she made. She's taking home less. She's paying more taxes. Right. Even though -- excuse me. They said that she would not be. They're working one and two and three jobs. That's why health care is such a big issue. Not only do you pay a lot, but the uncertainty of cost is weighing on every American family. Exactly. What about the deficit? Isn't that like being on quick sand? It's true. It's the worst referendum on conservatives in the past 20 years. They don't give a crap of the deficit. It's awful. Which has always been a Republican value. It started with bush. The price tag comes home to roost pretty soon, whatever that phrase is. I have a question for you. You have toyed with the idea of running for president. Yep. Bloomberg has personally spent I think $500 million on his campaign? I don't have a problem with it. It's his own money, and he Maude it himself. A lot of people do. So billionaire to billionaire, what do you think of his run? I like what he's trying to do, right? Every candidate is trying to buy the presidency. Every single one. Donald Trump started raising money the day after his inauguration. They use other people's money. And that's fine, right? It's not like ber N asked the question, can you afford to give this to me? He's not saying how would you like me to spend this money or how would you like to see me promote myself? It's give me everything you can give me, where Bloomberg is spending his own money, and we have seen with Steyer, just because you have a lot of money to spend, doesn't mean it will get you anywhere. That's right. He's really hurting Biden in South Carolina though. He's making a tent, and he should drop the hell out. I hate that guy. I'm sorry. I hate that guy. I'm sorry. He's terrible. It comes down to what do you want? This is on us. It comes down to what do we want and when do we want it? Now! No. More with mark and Kevin when we

