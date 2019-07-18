Transcript for Mark Sanford says Trump's attacks on congresswomen 'sound' racist

If you do jump into this race, you know that trump is going to be relentless in his attacks against you and your extramarital affair. We all know about that, not that he's one to talk, but how do you plan to handle that? As best I can. I mean, it's a chapter of life that I regret, that I have said I'm sorry for, that I repent of, and I move on. But, you know, what happens in life is every one of us has a chapter or something in our life that we regret and wish we could have done differently, and yet what people and opponents sometimes will do is say, we're going to keep you in that box for the rest of your life, and you can never speak out on things that you might hold dear or things that might matter to you. I'll take it as it comes. If I indeed get into which race, I know it's a point of vulnerability, but it's also a point of strength because if you learn from your mistakes, you become a better person for them. It allows you to frankly have a level of humility, and a level of frankly respect for others, maybe that you didn't have before, a level of empathy because at the end of the day, we're all broken vessels. There is weakness in every one of us, and frankly our connection as human beings is in our weakness. With all due respect, sir, you're going to have to go down into the mud with this guy. Are you ready to do that? This guy is really dirty. That's his world. That's not my world. You would debate with him. I'm trying to raise in any way I can, what I think is a hurricane off the coast of our waters coming our way that would have profound impacts in -- in, in our savings accounts, in our retirement accounts, in our ability to get a job based on a debt storm that I think is congress. Look, congressman, this is nice to see you again. Hello. Republicans in congress see you as a cautionary tale. You were one of the members critical of trump, and he attacked you on Twitter, and endorsed your opponent and you lost your re-election bid. Republicans are ray frade if they break ranks with the president, they will lose like you did. How will you garner support after that lesson? I'll never garner support from the institutional establishment in Washington, D.C., but when I talk to friends here at home, when I talk to folks with a small business or a soccer mom trying to get her kids to and from practice or whatever the combination may be, what they tell me is, you know, there is something wrong with the fact that you could have two democratic presidential debates and not one sentence on debt deficit or government spending and a looming financial storm by either the moderators or the candidates, and concurrently on the Republican side the president has ruled out action on the very things that drive our debt and deficits and again, the things that would lead to this financial storm. So I think my conversation would be with regular folks across this country who have hopes and fears for their children in terms of what come next, and have hopes and fears for what, you know, the financial environment might look like for them. I can follow up something? Sure. Yeah. It seems to me your whole thing is based on a collapse of the economy because right now the economy is doing well, and everybody is right behind him on they don't care about any immorality at the moment. They only care about their pocketbooks, so unless we have totally collapsed economy, you're not going to have a shot. Am I right? Well, you know, the prettiest days on the coast of south Carolina are just a couple of days before the hurricane comes and yet the weather folks and all the emergency management folks will be saying, look. You need to find a way to leave the beach and head inland, and as governor for a couple of terms of my life, I was apart of those calls and you have got to leave. The storm is coming, and so I would absolutely agree with you that it seems like it's a sunny day, but in the same way that you could have a family that stacked up all kinds of credit card debt, and it seemed that their financial position was strong, that is exactly what's going on in this country right now. We have never had the level of deficits that we do right now in peacetime. We have never had the level of debt. Think about this for one second. Interest, just the expense on our interest is the largest growing category of our federal government. We will spend more on interest next year than we do on children in America, on all federal programs, education, welfare, aid to families. We will spend more on interest than we do on national defense in just three years. I mean, I could come up with a lot of statistics and say, there is a storm brewing. I don't know when it comes, but it's coming, and it will be just like the folks that were on the beach being warned, get off the beach, who maybe or maybe don't take heed. Okay. Governor, this is sunny Hostin. While the president continues to double down on his attacks that the four freshman congresswomen of color should go back to where they came from, and last night we heard his rally Goers chanting send her back, do you believe the president's comments were racist? Well, to me if it, you know, quacks like a duck and it swims like a duck and it flies like a duck, it's a duck. Thank you. Should we take that as a yes? I think so. Yeah. So to me that's what it sounds like to me, but here's the more

