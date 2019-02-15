Transcript for Mary J. Blige says Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud is 'negative' for women in music

You know one hot topic last week we are talking about people on social media we're trying to pit. Carty. What's your take on people trying to pit women against each other and not industry. I'm I think is negative because we've suffered enough out of a home to some monks you know I'm male dominated since society male dominated business. And we suffer knots and enough amounts each other. And so you know at UCS trying to do something. At least try to bring us together like at least try to lift us up together and I think that is best that we you know continue to lift these lift each other up is enough everything for everyone. So why can't. Claudine getting wind who did the Grammy best you know hip programme in the U again you know him why me why can't she Enos is enough everyone knew what hit it happy moment yet why can't she have a moment.

