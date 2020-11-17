Transcript for Michael J. Fox opens up about his health and book 'No Time Like the Future'

The inspiring optimism Michael J. Fox has shown in his fight against Parkinson's disease is a lesson for all of us these days, and now he's opening up about how another health scare put his hopeful outlook to the test in his latest book, "No time like the future: An optimist considers mortality." Meez please welcome the fabulous and wonderful Michael J. Fox. Good morning, Michael. Good morning, whoopi. Nice to have you here. My pleasure. I'm glad to be here, there, everywhere, virtual space. Now that we can do this virtually we can visit more I have to ask you about this thing because you have a cameo in the video "Holiday." 'Lil nas X is playing a time-traveling Santa Claus. Let's look at the clip. it's a holiday out of control, yeah Whatever you do, nas, don't go to 2020. Is that strange to you? It's so great. I don't even want to know why you wanted to do this. I'm just so glad you did. What was it that made you say I got to do this? My kids -- when I say my kids, they're young adults. I said I got a call from people who represent 'lil nas X. They were like you gotta do it. I said okay great. They were just wonderful people. We had a great time, great idea. I haven't met nas yet, but I hope to one day. It was really fun, really great. My kids were really impressed. Now you're officially cool. Officially cool. It's been 31 years since "Family ties" went off the air. The cast recently got together for a virtual reunion. We all remember you as Alex P. Keaton, the teenage Republican in an otherwise democratic family. Do you think a show like this could exist in today's political what would Alex P. Keaton think of trump? I don't think he would think much of trump. I think he would have liked bush. I think he would have liked Romney. He would have liked a lot of these guys. I don't know if he would have loved trump. Michael, you and whoopi go way book too. You even went to the oscars together in 1986, which I did not know. What do you remember most about that night? It was one of the best nights of my life. It was so fun. We met a month earlier in Vegas. We were talking about going. She was nomina I was just part of "Back to the future." We said -- I didn't have a de yet. She said I don't have a date yet. I said in the words of Bonnie rate, let's give them something to talk about. That's right. They saw us couldn't figure out what was going on. It was a great night though. It was a great night. Michael, you've done three best selling memoirs and you're known for your very positive outlook. You say this new book "No time like the future" is a cranky It's a little cranky. What do you mean? What happened was I had -- I had Parkinson's disease for about 30 years now. I had to make my peace with it. Then I get this tumor on my spine. They told me it was going to paralyze me in a short period of time. So I wanted to get it taken out. Had surgery. Had to learn to walk again. I learn to walk again. Then about four months after the surgery I was walking and I was alone in my apartment. I was going to do a cameo for Netflix and I went into my kitchen. I was all cocky and felt great. I slipped on the floor and shattered my arm. I was wanting for the ambulance to come and I was thinking I keep telling people to be optimistic, but I'm miserable right now. I'm not optimistic. I'm not in the lemonade business. I'm not buying this. Who was I to tell people with Parkinson's disease it will be okay? Second, I had been sincere, but it now sounded glib. As I commiserated with myself on the kitchen floor, I reached the other end of the spectrum. I went searching to get my optimism back. You write in the book about your fear of letting down your wife of 32 years, Tracy Poland, your four adult kinds and the Parkinson's community that maybe you oversold your optimism. How were you able to find your way out of that dark place? What message do you have for those who may be suffering? I tend to think the message that there are dark days and low points is the most realistic message. You can be a realist and optimist at the same time. It's about accepting and surrendering. You have no choice but to accept it. It is what it is. If you have a diagnosis, if you have a loss, if you have a struggle, it is what it is. Let's accept it. Let's look at it. We see how much weight it takes up, how much space it takes up, how mu energy it requires. When you accept it, you see the other things in your life you're grateful for. You're not grateful for that thing that's the problem. You start withhings you are grateful for and gratitude will feed your optimism. Love that. You know what I also love, I heard at the age of 57 you got your first tattoo of a sea turtle. Now, I like this idea of a sea turtle. I love it. I went for my last swim O the year and a sea turtle came out. He was all beat up. He had a chunk taken out of his fin and a scar on his beak. He looked at me and let me swim with him. We swam around. I followed him through the reef. He was so tough and so resilient and doing the next right thing. He was doing the next right turtle thing. When I went through this the last couple years with the back and the arm and the walking and the falling, I just thought I needed that sea turtle back. He's a visual reminder of resiliency. I can't get anymore. My wife will leave me. Michael, it is just -- it's good to see you. I think of you often. You too, whoopi. You're just a good man and you always have been. I adore you. I have to tell people that your new book "No time like the future" is out today. You can get it on audible. You can get it anywhere, Amazon, anywhere books are sold. A big hug to you and the family.

