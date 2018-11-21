Transcript for Michael B. Jordan shares his Thanksgiving traditions and talks about his new movie

It's the day before Thanksgiving and we're giving great thanks for Michael B. Jordan. He showed the world how good he is at being bad in the biggest superhero movie of all time, black panther and now audiences can't wait to hear him on in the highly anticipated sequel to "Creed", "Creed 2." Please welcome the fabulous Michael B. Jordan. ??? So -- Oh, my god. Oh man, the love is crazy. Michael, I want to point out a young lady over there. Can you move out of the way? See the young lady with the stuff right there? How are you doing, young lady. In the red right there, the smile on her face. Right here? Right in the middle. That's who I meant. You're going to start a riot here. I mean, everyone is so -- ma'am, I mean -- All right, all right, all right. I got to say, I've never seen the audience like this. Unbelievable. But happy Thanksgiving to you. Happy Thanksgiving to you. We're all celebrating. I want to know what the tradition is in the Jordan family. Everyone has an eating strategy. What is your eating strategy? For me I just get one big plate and I pile everything on. I don't like making multiple trips, so I take one big pile pack to the couch and I eat until I'm in a deep coma. I pass out and wake up in the third quarter of the football game. Football and food. We have to talk about the midterms which were two weeks ago and we're still talking about it obviously. Before the elections you went knocking on doors of black families in Atlanta to remind them how important their votes would be, which I thought was such an incredible thing to do. People were like losing their minds. Yeah, yeah, yeah. People were losing their minds. She's doing the wakanda. I get welcomed with that a lot. So what made it important for you to do that? Honestly, I think we keep saying that this is the most important year, every year, this is the most important year. I think things have progressively been getting worse. So this year is the most important year thus far for voting and I wanted to let people know their voice does matter, they can make a change. They have to exercise that right to vote that our ancestors struggled and sacrificed so much to give them that ability. Did you tell them that when you knocked on the door? I wanted to give them encouragement because the people we were speaking with were local leaders in the community, getting other kids in the community out to the polls and I wanted to go out and thank those people for doing such a great job in their community and backing Stacey Abrams and stuff like so. It was really important to me. There's a lot of talk about inclusion in Hollywood or a lack of inclusion. Someone told me that you are basically taking the situation into your own hands. What are you doing? I like the walk the walk. Talking is cool but I just like to lead by example. I helped Warner brothers write their inclusion policy for their studio and this movie I just got finished doing is the first film under that policy and it's pretty much a first step to open up the doors and set a precedent for other studios to follow that lead. What does it mean? It basically means that you're going to -- that you're mandatory in each department to see a person of color, a woman, somebody from the lgbt community, that they have to be in heavily consideration for that. That's great. Warner brothers stepping up and doing that is a huge step, it's major, so salute to Warner brothers and their entire company. That's wonderful. Yes, so your name is absolutely everywhere, clearly, from the audience reaction. You're getting Oscar buzz for kill monger. It's very exciting. You're back as Adonis creed in "Creed 2." What can fans expect in the second one? We building these characters and relationships that we set up in the first one, a little bit of a revenge story with the Dragos. Obviously that's a sore spot for Adonis, his father and the way he died. It's more of a love story. I wanted to challenge Adonis with fatherhood, with getting a fiance, with all the obstacles that come with family and relationship. We wanted to see Adonis mature over the years and over the course of the film we see that. You got some action, you got some love. It's so good. I saw it yesterday. I'm excited that Sylvester Stallone, aka, rocky is back. We have a clip. I'm not going to be here forever. What's that supposed to mean? It means you got to do some smart thinking. You want to talk about smart decisions, rock? You're in this house alone. Who been taking care of you? Me. I've been here for you. Who else you got? Listen, I'm taking this fight with or without you. Drama. Can I tell you something about the rocky franchise. You might not care about this but when my dad got sick I said over and over again and it's from rocky, it's not how hard you can hit, it's how hard you can get hit and keep moving. That's the power of these films with rocky and now "Creed" and Adonis. It's that underdog feeling of what's your limit. Overcome whatever challenges are in front of you and that's what I want people to feel when they see these movies, to be inspired. It was a lot of fun. Where's Cecilia? That's my aunty. I got to say hello. Oh, hi, aunty. She said she was going to be here with a group of mothers. They do a selective group and they go out and do certain things. This is a trip for her. That's great. I wanted to put her on blast. She's hiding in the back. I got to ask before you go, are you still singing? You're good at so many things but singing is not one of them but you love to do it. Watch this. I catch moments. ??? Oooh ??? ??? I would never find another lover sweeter than you, sweeter than you ??? That's a hard song. I usually hit those notes, you know. That's a tough song. I'm camera shy. In the shower I hit all of them. Listen man, you know you are always welcome at this table. You have been a friend of "The view" for a long time and we are just really so proud of you because, you know, since a little kid, you know. You guys watched me grow up and helped me grow up and I just appreciate you guys for being a home and a place to have these conversations and inspire people. We're all coming to your house at Thanksgiving. Come, come. Seriously, I want to thank you guys for what you guys do. It's really important and I don't think it's appreciated enough, so thank you guys. That's so nice. Our thanks to Michael B. Jordan. You got to go see "Creed 2." It's in theaters today. Go and see "Creed 2." I'm not playing with y'all. Not playing with you.

