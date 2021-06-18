Mickey Guyton talks about her journey to become a country music star

Mickey Guyton talks with &ldquo;The View&rdquo; about being the first Black female country artist to perform at the Grammys and why her song &ldquo;Black Like Me&rdquo; resonated with people after George Floyd&rsquo;s death.

