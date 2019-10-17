Transcript for Mom of 6 shares her breast cancer journey: ‘I just didn’t take the time for myself’

The most vital part about breast cancer awareness month is making sure that every woman and man knows that knowledge is power, and early detection can literally mean the difference between life and death. This is an issue that hits close to home for several members of "The view" family like our segment producer summur shaikh who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year after she underwent successful treatment she wanted to pay it forward. Take a look. We are on our way to a house of a woman named Sarah. She lives in a small town in Idaho. This month I was looking for breast cancer stories to tell and I came across hers online, and something about her just stuck out to me. We were both diagnosed at the same age, and her positivity really inspired me, and I know that she'll inspire a lot of other women. Hi. Hi. How are you? Nice to finally meet you. Yes. Nice to meet you. Thank you for doing this. Yes, no problem. Are you ready to tell your story? Kind of. Okay. Good morning. Wake up. Good morning, sweetheart. Time for school. My name is Sarah Weimer, and I'm a mother of six children. I knew this year something was different, you know, kind of more lumpy. I thought, okay. Maybe it's an infection. Maybe it's just something minor or hormonal. There was one day I looked in the mirror and realized my breasts were literally two different sizes and that's when I decided to call the doctor. The day that I got the news and she said yes it was positive for cancer, I felt like everything just stopped. No one ever wants to hear those words, cancer or you have cancer. Once I got my emotions together, I called my parents and I called my husband. The hardest thing was to tell my kids mommy had breast cancer and my two older ones, I could see the fear in their eyes a little bit. I could see them being scared and they knew instantly that it was serious, and that was really hard for me to stay strong in that moment, but then we just ended our conversation with hope and with, you know, we know where our strength comes from, and as a family, we're going to work together. At this stop sign, we'll turn right. Okay. My diagnosis was stage 3 breast cancer. I decided to be treated at huntsman cancer institute in Salt Lake City, and that's a three-hour drive from where I live. There's been times I have had appointments I had to go to, and miss my son's football game or don't have time to G to the girls' soccer game. Sometimes I have to go for a couple of days and stay overnight, and that can definitely be hard when you are away from your family. I had a double mastectomy. I breast-fed four of my children, and emotionally sometimes thinking to lose that part of my body has memories with it, you know? I have done six treatments of chemotherapy. I had my first chemo treatment and it was within three weeks that I was bald, that I had lost all of my hair. I have always felt that beauty is always -- it shines from being bald can be a very beautiful thing, you know? Losing apart of your body, losing your breasts can still be a very, very beautiful thing. I have always been a positive person, but dealing with cancer, you could easily get into a very dark place, but I knew that wasn't how I wanted to live my life. I choose to focus on waking up and just being thankful that I have another day to be here, being thankful I have another day to be with my kids. Joining us now to share her story, please welcome one incredibly extraordinary warrior, Sarah Weimer. Hey. Thank you for coming today, and -- because you're a mom of six, which in itself, you know, I had one and it was, like -- you are the mom of six. You waited four months before really going to check out and see what was going on with your you know -- after you noticed the change, I'm supposed to ask you, why did you wait? But woman to woman, you're a woman. That's what we do, so I'll let you say it so I don't say it for you. I definitely shouldn't have waited. Mm-hmm. That was definitely a big no-no. As a mom, I'm just busy and life happens, and we don't wake the time to stop and take care of ourselves. We're taking care of our kids, our house, our family, our job, and we forget to stop and say, wait a minute. Am I okay? Is anything going on with me? The doctors tell you take self-exams. I wasn't doing those things or going to the doctor regularly. I wasn't having checkups like I was supposed to, as it's recommended. Mm-hmm. I didn't take the time for myself like I should have. When I started noticing changes in my breasts, at first it's kind of like you blow it off like it's not anything serious, kind of like when you get a common cold. I don't go to the doctor right away. I wait it out a couple of days. I was thinking, it's going to go away. It's nothing serious, and when I realized the changes continued to get more aggressive, I just had a sinking feeling and to be honest, I'm probably like a lot of people who I googled some of my symptoms, and when I Google you always get the worst case scenario, but a lot of symptoms were leaning towards breast cancer and I knew it was time to definitely call. And then you had six rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy, and you had found out news that has set you back financially and Yes. So I'm four weeks out from having a double mastectomy, so I'm recovering from that, and they tested the lymph nodes on my right side, and I thought my last chemo was done, and I celebrated that, and said, we found cancer in two of the six lymph nodes they removed and they found cancer within the surrounding, like, fatty tissue area which means cancer has spread. To the extent, they don't know, and I'll have to do chemo again. This will be more aggressive, and I'll get a port put in next week, and start chemotherapy and I have six to eight weeks of radiation to follow that, and it's going to go into next year, and then I'll have reconstructive surgery done. Hopefully it will all be done by summer, but it's going to be a long year. And your sister is here in the audience. I want to point her out because she has been your rock through this. So my grandpa, his mom died of breast cancer and he told her, if I ever make something of myself in this life, I'm going to give everything that I earn back to finding a cure for cancer, and he built that hospital that you are going to, and my grandma just so happens -- crazy to be here today, and she designed much of that hospital that you go to every day. I wish my grandpa -- I wish he were here. He passed away a year and a half ago, but I wish he were here because he would give you the biggest hug and tell you you're going to be okay, and thank you for what you are doing to help other people. Give us a sense of this. You have six kids, but you're traveling three hours back and forth to get treatment. Yes. How are you doing that, and how are you mentally and emotionally able to do it? First off, I want to say thank you, grandma. Thank you for having a wonderful family because I know that the investment over at huntsman means a lot to my family and to my life. Cancer is life-threatening and it's really important that you go to a facility that is going to be well taken care of, and they're going to take care of your needs and have, you know, the best outcome, and I really just love huntsmans in general. The view of Salt Lake is gorgeous, so I'm grateful. We have some news about this. Ford heard about your story, and in our audience is Liz Kellogg, and you have something you would like to share. Yeah. Hi, Sarah. Hi. When the people of Ford heard your story, we wanted to help. For 25 years, Ford has been supporting women with breast cancer through our organization, warriors in pink. We understand that medical bills are sky high. We know that reliable transportation is often a barrier to treatment. We have donated $137 million to support warriors like you, and today Ford is so honored to give you $20,000 to support you in your journey to recovery. Thank you. I just want to say traveling back and forth because I live in a small town, the options, I have to drive three hours to get there. So it's a six-hour round trip to get there, and I know I have two or three office visits within that same day. So I have had to rely -- it's so exhausting so I have had to rely -- I have to cut us short. Okay. I'm sorry. No, you're good. We want to thank Ford and we want to thank you for sharing your story. Thank you. We wish you nothing but upward mobilization. Thank you. Thank you, summur, for putting this together for us, and thank you for letting us know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.