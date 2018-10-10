Transcript for Neil Patrick Harris on his twins' Halloween costumes, National Coming Out Day

Everybody at this table has always known that Neil Patrick Harris can do everything. He can do everything, okay? So he's written a book, another book, called "The magic misfits," and he is all things great. Please welcome Neil Patrick Harris. ??? Thank you for having me. We always love having you here. So fun to be here. Bouncy chairs. I have to say, you and your husband now have 7-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon. I love her names. Thank you. They turn 8 in a week. No, they turn 8 tomorrow. Tomorrow, oh. What day is today? The 10th. Oh, two days from now. Libras. And you love Halloween. Love me some Halloween. You've been dressing up as a family. I love it. It's so good. It's so good. We started doing a family picture every year and it just kept growing and growing. That was last year. Isn't it so good? So you have to -- I pointed this out to my family. I was like, we need to do something like they do. So what are you going to be dressing up as this year? I'm not going to say because our favorite thing to do is put up a picture on Instagram every Halloween. I just love the holiday. I think it's the best. It's fun. It's a whole month you get to celebrate. You don't have to buy anybody gifts. You get to go to haunted houses. Eat candy. What other holiday -- you don't go to the scary Christmas house. You don't go to the scary Hanukkah house. Why not? Halloween you get to go get scared, put on a costume. You get candy. Every time you see them on Instagram they are so perfectly dressed. They're adorable too. Who gets the credit for that? Slide show of my children. David, my husband, is really good at that stuff. I'm more of a jeans and t-shirt guy. He likes to go online late at night and he'll just order children's clothes. Children's salon.com. The babies are turning 8. This is a big birthday. What are the plans for the babies? Wow, well they're no longer babies. This year we're going to have -- they want individual parties. They're independent now. What grade? Second grade. Gideon is going to start with a video games party. His friends like lots of types of video games, although don't get me started on video games because I love them but as a parent I can't like them, #for the and Harper is going to do mani-pedis. I like that. What are you laughing about? I'm laughing because I'm remembering you at that age. You know, I did my first movie ever with whoopi Goldberg, a movie called "Clara's heart." We worked together on that. She told me -- she told me -- I was, what, 15, 16 years old. She told me on my last day of shooting that in ten years' time she was going to have sex with me. I might have. Possible. And so I want to know what's happening? He had many questions as a kid. I said, listen, wait ten years and I'll take you through it. See, in those days you could actually have some fun like that. You can't do that now. Hey, I was not offended. I'm looking forward to it. Well, if I can find it, you can have it. My parents had no sex conversations with me at all. So I'd enjoy that too. You and your husband have been together for 14 years which is incredible. We have, thanks. You're coming up on your 4-year wedding anniversary. Those suits are great. How are you going to celebrate? So our 4th wedding anniversary just passed which is a little strange, right, because we've been celebrating every year for 14 years and then you reset and you start again with linen and cotton and leather. Leather was easy. But for our 4th we -- I was actually in Los Angeles promoting this book and he was in New York. So the day of our anniversary we weren't together so we punted it and went to a great restaurant when I got back and went to 11 Madison park. I went there on my birthday this year. Unbelievable. Super fancy. They did extra special things. We arrived and they had little -- because they know we love Disney. They brought out Mickey and mini -- oh look, there's a picture. Pins. For dessert they made chocolate pretzels and put the street where we met. Oh come on. They didn't do that for my birthday. So, yeah, we had a great, lovely meal. That is beautiful. You're here for a number of reasons but as whoopi mentioned, "The magic misfits," the second in the series, it's now number one, number one on "The New York Times" best seller list. Thank you. You love magic though and have loved it for a long time. What's the inspiration behind this? I do love magic. I'm a father and a magician. I wanted to teach kids vocabulary and a sense of humor. There's magic tricks to learn in there. It follows this group of six kids who all love magic, not mystical magic like Wands and portals and things but card tricks and coins and escape and illusion and they get to use those powers individually and maybe think they're kind of lame for doing so but when they come together and join this group called the magic misfits -- We can all learn. There will be two more after that, but yeah, I'm excited about it. Neil, this is a little more serious but tomorrow is national coming out day. Is it? What advice do you have for others who may be thinking about -- Tomorrow is the day. It's the national day. Yes. Do you have any advice for others maybe thinking of coming out and being so brave? Ah, well, that's such an individual decision to make so I guess -- I guess I applaud the fact that there's a day that people can use maybe as a conversation starter if they're not sure about how to maybe broach the conversation, but I don't think it's any -- I wouldn't want to put any undo pressure on someone for needing to choose a specific day to come out. I mean, if you're gay and you need to tell people, we live in a time now where there's a lot more examples of representation of people, whether on film or whether in real life or whether in your family who are gay and leading a super regular, upstanding life. So I think it's a great time to come out but if there's reasons that you don't want to, I don't think it's anyone's call to force you to do it. I wonder if it's a day so that people feel like someone else is coming out too and there's a strength in the numbers. I just feel like it's so individual. Some people now feel like they know who they are at a very early age, and some people are married with kids and they're still struggling with it. I don't think there's any way to declare -- there's religious reasons, political reasons, familial reasons. I was pleased that when I came out the ceiling didn't crash in, I was able to stand taller and be more -- not proud but just more transparent about who I was and I didn't have to be so guarded. In turn, I think that it allows your light to shine a little bit brighter. So hopefully it's a day that people can take for that. That's great. This is a great kid, right? I'm 45. I know. I know. But I just -- I always -- I always knew you were -- I told you that -- You knew I was gay even back then? I knew you were a great kid. I kind of do see doogie Howser. Thanks to Neil Patrick Harris. Members of our studio audience are going home with a copy of his new book, "The magic

