Transcript for Olivia Munn speaks out on sexual assault accusations against Trump

Nice to see you guys too. I'm wondering -- we were talking about E. Jean Carroll and the accusation against trump. What do you think about all this? You know, I was -- you know, the reason why there are things that people say, like, believe women or black lives matter, it's important because people say it because typically people don't think that black lives matter and that, you know, we should believe women. That people don't believe women. And I just, you know, from somebody who has spoken out and from all of the women who have spoken out and men, it's just whenever you read something in a newspaper, in order for it to get to that point, there are a lot of lawyers that vet it out. You have to come with receipts and people that you have told and emails. There is a lot of vetting that goes on, so if you have heard about someone being called out as an abuser or somebody who has abused their power and done something they shouldn't have, just know it's most likely true because the vetting process is so intense, and no woman or man -- nobody is going to go forward and talk about this, and, you know, for, you know, unless it's true because there is just so much to do just to go forward. It doesn't pay. It doesn't pay, but -- and I -- with the particular thing with E. Jean is that I understand how hard things are when you have to prosecute, but at this point when you are going to call out the president of the United States, you have to follow through. If you are going to come out and publicly say that, then you will have to have some of that evidence that should be able to stand up in a court of law, and I do believe that this system is not -- the system of the me too movement is made so that people should be held accountable, and it's not about just anybody using it if they, you know, because they want to or because they want to exact revenge, and we need to ask people for proof, and that's the biggest thing is we need proof -- It's hard. It's hard. It leads to open the conversation. Because already trump has come out and he has denied all the allegations. Of course. Denied the climate. We know he's always denying everything. Go ahead. With people, especially with -- You had an experience. You wrote about it in your book. Particularly with the me too movement, you know, you brought up someone earlier who, you know, with Asia where she has denied the allegations against her as well, but the interesting thing is when -- it's, like, women in minorities, we have to be so perfect, you know? Just like -- if it is true, then what she did is horribles but that mean something didn't happen to her and all the other women? Just because one person messes up doesn't discount everyone else, and I think that's the -- that's the frustrating thing and I hear from people. They're waiting for one person to mess up or lie, and there's going to be liars and people who mess up and abuse the system, but that doesn't mean that -- that everybody else, you know, gets kind of washed away. And I hear what you are saying, and I -- I come out here and I speak my truth. That's why ABC pays me, and -- Is that why? I was honest about how I feel about this specific situation, and I take each situation differently, and I do have a, you know, broadly I do believe it's extremely important to believe women's stories and to hear their stories. I also believe in my life, trust but verify is something I grew up with. Right. I mean, what you were saying earlier, I did agree with what you were saying. I don't -- I believe if someone is speaking out, I believe you, and I also want to see evidence that supports it. That's just important, but I will say on a very positive note, I think the biggest note that has changed since the me too movement has started is that for the first time, there is an entire group of people, usually white men who have to be aware of their existence. You know, if you ask any minority lgbtq member or woman how often we're aware of our existence, it's, like, every day. When I look in the mirror, I see an asian-american woman. That's what I see. When I go into a meeting, and I'm talking, I have to think about three different ways before I say it or how are they going to accept this or take this, or will they be pissed off? And you have men expressing these concerns. I'm not allowed to say this. That's the backlash. But it's silly backlash because I just think, well, the rest of us have been doing this forever, like, and so now -- Welcome to our world. Welcome to the world. The world. Is it so bad to have to think about --, like, if I say something, how will it affect this person? If I touch you -- we go through life doing that. That's a good place to be. Do you want to plug your

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.