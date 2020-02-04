Transcript for New Orleans mayor shares biggest concerns for city amid coronavirus crisis

Welcome back. New Orleans just saw its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases, and it's quickly becoming one of the hardest hit cities in the United States, and here to tell us her plan to try to get the big easy through one of the toughest times in modern history, please welcome mayor Latoya Cantrell. Good morning, madam mayor. Good morning, thank you. We know that y'all are -- thank you. That y'all are really struggling down there because, you know, all these hospitals around the country are running out of equipment and supplies, and I'm sorry. I called you Latoya. I meant -- No. I'm Latoya. Oh. Everybody, stay out of my ear. Anywho, who are your biggest concerns about hospital care and the workers right now? What do you need the federal government to know and do? Well, as it relates to our hospitals right now, it is making sure that our first line of defense, our medical workers, our medical professionals have the tools and resources that they desperately need to protect themselves as well as protect others. You know, that goes to ppe. That's also our stockpile of ventilators, and it's making sure again, that we're meeting them where they are, but it even goes beyond just others that are on the line. So for example, you have our corners, you know, our mortuaries. Those who have to deal with the dead, and so we're having to look at this comprehensively, and at the heart of it all, it goes right back to the supplies, the ppe, the ventilators, surge capacity, that we have been very successful getting off the ground in our convention center. We do expect and as we see for every 100 positive cases, we're losing 5 people. So 5% of them, they're dying, and we expect that to increase, and we're having to, one, not only talk about surge, but how do we deal with the dead? Mayor Cantrell, this is Meghan. Hearing you say that is incredibly sobering, and I know all the hosts on this show are huge fans of the city of new Orleans, and I was actually surprised that the mardi gras celebrations continued last month in February, and there were people that gathered. There are experts that say this could have accelerated the spread of the coronavirus throughout the city. Do you regret in hindsight not canceling mardi gras? Well, when you say many were surprised, that did not hit the ground at all. Nor did it hit the ground at the national level, nor the state level. There were multiple gatherings and events happening throughout the United States of America with over a million people participating. So at that particular time with no red flags given, with the federal government being embedded in our unified command, preparing and planning for mardi gras, they were engaging the CDC in time for preparation, no red flags mardi gras day and leading up to it, I had special agents, federal agents on the ground with our people. So when the city of New Orleans experienced our first case, which was around March the 9th, I moved to -- I was actually the first in the state to end social gatherings, put a halt to events. One was St. Patrick's day. The other one was our super Sunday for our mardi gras Indians. I'm quoted as saying all hell broke loose for canceling those no, ma'am, we proceeded as others did. Now in hindsight, I think as the country is concerned, we should have had no events throughout the U.S. Of a., and I think we would be in a better place today, our entire country, and that's where the focus needs to be at this time. Yes. I agree. So intelligence -- this is joy. Intelligence reports from January and February went ignored by trump, and now the U.S. Leads the world in coronavirus cases. Congratulations to him. This week we have more people with the coronavirus than on 9/11. Amazing. Despite all of this, trump is giving himself a ten out of ten. What do you think about the response to trump and the white house? You alluded to it in your last answer. Can you tell us a little bit more about that? What I believe is that of course, leadership matters and it sets the tone for local leaders on the ground. We really are all in this together. The response right now is on what the needs are on the ground. You know, not only in the city of New Orleans, the state of Louisiana, but we're seeing again, throughout our country that action needs to happen, and I think this is the perfect time to really expand leadership at that national level by bringing stay-at-home mandates across our country. We cannot look at this as that one state is separate. We're all connected. This is our country, and every fellow man and fellow woman and all the pronouns, you know, this is, like, our World War II, and so it's serious. We cannot defy the laws of nature and expect to survive. People are dying. Yeah. Right. That's right. Madam mayor, this is sunny Hostin. You know, New Orleans is actually one of my favorite cities as Meghan mentioned. My best friend lives there, one of my best friends. Now once you learned about the severity of covid-19, you canceled all public gatherings in your city, and kudos to you for doing that. I noticed a lot of your residents didn't take it seriously, and hundreds of people gathered to celebrate St. Patrick's day. Why do you think not withstanding your order to stay in, stay home, people are ignoring it, and still gathering in public? Well, what I will say is there's a couple of things to that. First of all, it goes back, again. Leadership, it does matter. When I moved to cancel St. Patrick's day and the like, you know, I was ridiculed by one of our top officials in the state of Louisiana. So again, leadership matters and it sets the tone for how even your people will respond, but I will say today, you know, over 73% of our folks in terms of mobility, they're at home, and we're tracking that data using cell phone data, and so people are responding, and I thank them for that, but again, we're taking swift action. This is serious. People are dying. They're faced with summons. They're faced with arrests. They're faced with being shut down. So we have to take the action and steps that are necessary to demonstrate the severity of this matter, this crisis, this pandemic. Not only in our city, not only in our state, but the united States of America. This virus has demonstrated that it is in control, and so it means that we have to act, and follow suit protecting our people, protecting ourselves, protecting our country. Thank you so much, madam mayor. Thank you. You come back any time. Let us know what's happening.

