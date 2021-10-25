Padma Lakshmi dishes on holiday edition of ‘Taste the Nation’

Lakshmi tells "The View" about going on a road trip to explore how different cultures celebrate the holidays with special cuisines and looks back at her last appearance on the daytime talk show.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live