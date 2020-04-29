Transcript for Pence tours Mayo Clinic without mask

A lot of people are upset with the way vice president -- the vice president and head of coronavirus task force, Mike pence handled his visit to the mayo clinic. I know the mayo clinic was not happy about it, but sunny, what did you think about this when he showed up without a mask after they asked him to wear one? Well, you know, leadership is really important during this time, and it just showed a lack of leadership. He's supposed to be the head of this task force, and I thought it was really despicable. It's just clear that he was playing toonald trump, and I think what was really odd was that that is the policy for the mayo clinic, and it's been the policy since April 13th. His entire team was wearing a mask. He was given the opportunity to wear a mask. His team was told that that was the policy. Yet he did not wear a mask, and now the conversation rather than the conversation being about the wonderful work that's being done in terms of plasma being tested like we discussed yesterday with Amy klobuchar's husband, John, we're talking about the fact that the vice president doesn't follow the rules when it comes to the coronavirus, and so I just -- I don't understand the messages that we're getting from this administration. I just -- I don't understand the leadership, and the lack -- the lack of leadership. I just don't get it, whoopi. Can I jump in? I think it's very interesting. Yeah. Let me finish this. I thought it was very interesting that he would be so disrespectful to the doctors that are working there, that all the people who are there that are trying to get better. I was just kind of shocked that he would disregard their requests so fervently. I'm sorry, joy. You were going to say? I was going to say, Mike pence has a choice. He can be disrespectful to the doctors or disrespectful to the president. Since this guy is no nervous that Nikki Haley is going to get the slot, he cannot displease the mask. If he does not wear a mask, then the joker doesn't wear a mask.

