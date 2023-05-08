Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks working with Celine Dion for new movie, 'Love Again'

She tells "The View" co-hosts about reprioritizing her career after the birth of her daughter and shares how her role in "Citadel" is the first time she's been paid equally to her male costar.

May 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live