Transcript for Rahm Emanuel shares what voters should look for as election approaches

Please welcome former Chicago mayor, president Obama's former chief of staff and ABC news contributor Rahm Emanuel. Welcome back, Rahm. Hey, whoopi. How are you? I'm pretty good. Good. So here's the first question. America's got about 99 days to make a decision on who they want to be our next president, right? So what do you think people should be paying attention to right now? Should it be, you know, how fast one side gets stuff done or what are the things people should be paying attention to? I think there's, you know, elections at the end of the day come down to, should you stay the course or should you make a change? And I think that, you know, who is presenting an agenda that is prospective to the future, and I think if you look at the last three or four weeks, one of the things I take away, people are look at the presidential stuff, the virus and what's going on in Seattle, and I think Joe Biden's done a great job laying out a comprehensive agenda to the future, something Donald Trump hasn't done. The second piece is to the character, the competence and the capabilities of the two individuals, and I've worked closely obviously with Joe Biden, and I think he has exactly what it takes to both bring America together, stop looking for things that we disagree on and start finding and identifying the things we agree on, to project to that future, and I think that stands in direct contrast to what president trump has done, and I do at the end of the day, I used to say this to president Clinton and president Obama. If we knew in the first year of the first term what we knew by the first year of the second term, we would be really geniuses, and nobody is really totally prepared for the presidency, but presidents like George Herbert walker bush, they have the best on the job training to understand the magnitude of the challenges, the power of the office and the ability of that microphone to bring Americans and find common in this time, we're really kind of tearing ourselves, that somebody that brings us together, and sees a future and drive towards that and bring everybody together, that's what I would look at. I mean, politics in the tactical will happen. That's what I look at. Okay, Rahm. So let's go here. That was, like, okay, Rahm. Enough of that. Let's move on. Let's move it along. It's only an hour show. Okay. We have a lot of questions for Okay. So last week trump has done a total 180 on masks. He's brought back his daily conavirus briefings and canceled the in-person Republican convention in Jacksonville that he so dress prattly wanted. You told "The New York Times," quote, we have 100 days and a reality TV star just got mugged by reality. Brilliant! End quote. So probably trump is starting to realize that the polls are turning on him, and the country is turning on him and that he's losing. What do you think he's going to do next? That scares me a little bit. Well, that's just one aspect. First of all, let me say this. I think the virus and his handling of it and his administration, the die is cast. He can do any 180 change he wants, but that's not going to change people's perceptions. They have a view. He mishandled this, and they see that, and let me say this. If you look at his numbers, take a look at the governor Abbott in Texas who is riding high. Mishandled that, dropped. The governors that are handling the virus well looking and working hard at it, they're rising in the polls and I think that tells you something. I don't think they can handle changing people's perception, and I will say one other thing, you know, this is not the first time he flip-flopped. On the other issue he said at the beginning of this he was going to be a wartime president. This is not how you prepare the country, all in on battling something like this. So I think on everything, the die is cast. Second thing, I think the American people also have passed a judgment, the way he is handling both the economy as well as what's happening on the streets across urban America. He's being the force, you know, they look for a president to actually be somebody that solves problems, not the source of problems, and right now he is being seen as the generator of problems, not the generator of solutions, and that is continuing to erode and undermine where he is, and Donald Trump can't get out of to his own way as far as -- and to his new press conferences, I would just say this. If you are going to do two hours, Mr. President, and you're listening, please do three because I want the American people to have more of Donald Trump. I mean, really. Do you think at this moment that what's missing for his kind of political survival is what people don't have at this point is more of Donald Trump? And so he's his own worst enemy at this point, and I think that's going to be the problem for him, and I do think as I said earlier, this election is either change or status quo, and that's why he's flip-flopped. Rahm, I don't disagree with that, but that being said, the Biden campaign has reportedly declined another Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace. This is obviously on the heels of Chris Wallace's now infamous trump sitdown a few weeks ago. Chris Wallace said he's going to ask every week. I think Biden needs to sit down with everybody, and I think he's possibly not going to do the debates and not do any sitdown interviews with the journalists that are not as friendly and I think that's problematic. Do you think he can do that or do you think he can stay in his home during election day? On the disagree part, I would say he hasn't sat down. He has laid out a robust, prospective agenda. Second is, you should sit down with journalists. They should be given the opportunity to ask you the questions, and I do also think that is a actually in my view, the format the vice president has shown to be very welcoming to that format and shines in many ways. Now who they pick to do it, how many times they pick to do it, that's up to them, but I think they've actually, and now this is on the tactic part. I think they've made this election a pretty good election of trump versus trump, and trump is not winning that. They've gone out, made speeches on climate change, and receded and let Donald Trump take more of the air time and views and that's actually hurting trump. But I do think there's going to be moments in time in the next 99 days that they should sit down with journalists and do a one-on-one because that has been a format that actually accentuates I think Biden's compassion and strength, and it is at the end of the day, it's not just policy. Though the ideas are value, but there's a compassion to him, and an empathy to him that only in that kind of setting can come forward, and I think that's a strength, and they'll make that decision. I don't think this is going to hold for 99 days, nor do they plan on doing it for 99 days. If you have covid-19 symptoms, or know someone who tested positive, don't wait. Get tested. Visit nyc.gov/covidtest to find a location near you. We are back with Rahm Emanuel. Yeah, Rahm. Trump is till refusing to say whether he'll accept the results of the upcoming election, and Biden says he's worried trump will try to steal the election or refuse to leave the white house, and I worry about that too. Biden says he's also worried about foreign interference. What concerns you the most? Well, you know, one of the things, you know, Democrats are focused on, absentee ballots, vote by mail, and those are all legitimate, but if you look at what happened in Georgia, and the New York primary, one of the things I would start focusing on and add to this, but expand is counting the paper ballots and absentee ballots the moment they come in, not waiting for election day. If you go back to Florida in 2000, right now with Donald Trump, that's going to look like a walk in the park and that held us up for 45 days and given the

