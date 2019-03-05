-
Now Playing: How 'Grey's Anatomy' changed Hollywood for women, minorities and more
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams posts video of daughter Olympia trying out tennis racquets
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kelly Clarkson has surgery hours after Billboard Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Mom shares anxiety over teenage son's co-ed beach trip
-
Now Playing: Rebel Wilson fought in court for rating of new film 'The Hustle'
-
Now Playing: Country music group Runaway June is envious of Carrie Underwood's fit legs
-
Now Playing: 2019 Kentucky Derby preview
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the Kentucky Derby
-
Now Playing: Porsha Williams talks NeNe Leakes, hot dogs and Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Attorney Cheslie Kryst crowned Miss USA 2019
-
Now Playing: Festive Recipes for the 2019 Kentucky Derby
-
Now Playing: Social Stars: Courtney Scott
-
Now Playing: Blake Lively debuts baby bump on 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' yellow carpet
-
Now Playing: Remembering Peter Mayhew
-
Now Playing: Kelly Clarkson undergoes emergency surgery
-
Now Playing: Trista Sutter, former Bachelorettes share advice and predictions for new season
-
Now Playing: Ramy Youssef on his groundbreaking new comedy
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' blowout: Fan favorites talk 15 years of the reality hit
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' new season 1st look: Hannah takes Chris Harrison to Tuscaloosa
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' announces 2019 Summer Concert Series lineup