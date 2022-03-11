Reports show Ginni Thomas urged election overturn

"The View" reacts to newly uncovered texts showing the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas repeatedly urging Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live