Transcript for Robert De Niro says Trump ‘has to pay the consequences’

So he's a two-time oscar-winning actor, who's considered probably one of the most brilliant actors of all time. His name is Robert de Niro, and he has yet another career high as martin scorsese's "The irishman," featuring pacino, pesci and de Niro. Take a look. Is that frank? Yes. Hi, frank. This is Jimmy Hoffa. Yeah. Glad to meet you. Glad to meet you too, even if it's over the phone. I heard you paint houses. Yes. Yes, sir, I do. I do, and I -- I also do my own carpentry. Oh, glad to hear that. I understand you're a brother of mine. Yes, sir. Local 107 since 1947. Yeah. You know, our friend speaks very highly of you. Thank you. He's not an easy man to please. Well, I do my best. Please welcome one of the best on the planet, Mr. Robert de Niro. Hi. Hi. So -- so welcome back. You haven't been here for a little while, but you have been an outspoken critic of you know who in the white house, since before he took office, and we have been talking about the impeachment conversation. Now what have you been thinking about in terms of impeachment, the hearings? Have you watched any of them or -- I watched some. I think no matter what -- no matter what happens, which we know probably in the senate he won't get convicted or whatever, but we have to do this. It's -- we have to go through the motions. Symbolically it means something. It's a taint on his presidency, more than a taint. It's a stain, one that he deeply deserves. So yes. We will go through it and take our chances. We have to take our chances no matter what. He's going to try and use it that he got ahead of it and beat it like a gangster. I beat the wrap like the teflon don, but he has to take that punishment. He has to -- he has to pay the consequences. Even if you think that -- Even if that means that could risk Republicans -- We don't have time for that. He did something wrong. He has to pay for it, period. You know, we agree with you. I was reading "The New York Times" magazine, an interview you did for "The irishman," and in it you say that you would never play trump because he has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. So wait. Just let me finish this because you have played some of the most really unredeemable characters. Travis Bickel -- Travis Bickel was a psychopathic taxi driver. In "Raging bull," who beat his wife. Is trump worse than they are? To me he is. Wow. Why? Tell us? Because he has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him. He has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on he -- he's -- I always say he's a low life. Yeah. He's a low life. So we'll talk about -- And he knows he's a low life. Yeah. He knows. Everything he projects about negative things on individuals, on situations, on institutions, he's saying about himself. Right. He's what you call That's right. Because he feels that about himself, but he's saying it. The dirtiest player. You insult people and say the terrible things about them, when you feel that way about yourself. You know how terrible that is. He said that. What is that about? He's deeply emasculated by my father's legacy and he can't take it. That's what it's about. You also talk about his children, and you say that they're like a gangster family too. I don't want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what they kids did, I wouldn't want to be related to them. I would disown them. Yeah. I would have a serious talk with them -- I would have a serious talk with them. First of all, it's an impossibility. My kids are not like that of course, but if I disagreed with them on things of principle, I would say, and they felt it, and we do now. Even about this. Right. My -- how strongly I feel about it. I feel that we're in a -- we're at a -- At a crossroads? We're at a crossroads as we all know. He would want to get elected a third term. He joked about it. He would want to be king for life. All these things are true. We see that. We know that about him now. This guy has got to be taken seriously, and he's got to be taken out of office. What about his enablers too? His enablers. I think that's probably the bigger sting for him is not impeachment, but the American people voting him out. Yes. We want the American people of course, to vote him out. Rester. Get young people. Get Latinos. Get African-Americans, everybody out there. Don't be apathetic. You have got to get out there now and vote. My favorite movie of yours of all time, and during the holiday season, "Meet the parents." I just love you on that. That's one of my favorites. But you have a play on it on "Snl" which I laughed hysterically. You play Robert Mueller and in one of them, Ben stiller comes in, and this light -- it was brought into the conversation. You say it's your civic duty to play Robert Mueller. Was that your decision, or "Snl's" decision? How did that come about? That evolved. That's something I would do. Is there something I could do? Somebody in my life personally, but I'm -- it's complicated. She recommended, why don't you do Mueller? I said, okay. Let me tell Lauren about it. He said, yeah. That's how that started. You look like him in there. Yeah. So good. Well, we have to talk about your latest movie, "The irishman" because it's -- it's epic. Epic. 3 1/2 hours long. I saw it last night. It's getting critical acclaim, rave reviews. The cast is incredible. You're in it. Al pacino, Harvey keitel, Joe pesci. You play frank sheeran, a hitman who worked for the philly mob and Jimmy Hoffa. It's based on a book about frank's life, and it took over a decade to come together. Now how did you first hear about the story? Well, Marty scorsese and I were wanting to do a movie for awhile. These years that were going by, and so he was saying, let's try and get something going. So we finally settled on a story about an aging hitman in California, and we had a green light to do the movie from paramount, and then Marty was starting to show the old film clips, black and white, getting a handle on what kind of style he wanted to do it in and so on, so I said, I have to read this book that I was talking to Eric Roth about a few years earlier when it first came out called, "I heard you paint houses." Is that code? That's code for I heard you kill people. Why not take that jump? So I read the book as researchers. I said, well, Marty, you have to read this book because you'll see, and that's how it started. Wow. Over the weekend, my family said, if there's one thing you see over the holidays, it's that movie. Really? Yeah. The performances, I saw people in the movie who should have died in other movies. They died in this movie. Unbelievable. We're going to keep talking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.