What Roy Wood Jr. wants audiences to take away from his new special, ‘Lonely Flowers'

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. joins “The View” to discuss how he’s exploring human connection, and the lack thereof, in his new special. He also reacts to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

January 21, 2025

