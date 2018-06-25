Transcript for Sarah Sanders asked to leave restaurant

so T most talked about rerant in America right now is the hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. This weekend, whitese press secretary sarahanders was asked to leave there because of who her boss is. And Stephanie Wilkin my ba -- says that G where the country is at right now, people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions T up theirmorals.does this -- I mean -- It'she owner of the restaurant, yeah. I don't like it. Don't like discrimion regardless of what shape it takes. I think this I just ideological differences which is maybe not as obvious as the ones we have expericed in history and on the heels of pride week. Bakers that't wanto bake R PEOP, and I juston't think someone should be refused service or discriminate against because of political affiliation or their ideas. The people are yng at other people now, and the die really descend I was in Costco last year and somebody just yelled out trump me, you know, likee kind of weird -- like, a blurt. Just like a L I'm sued to understand what that means, which I do. And I don't like it. I T like it. I don't wanthem coming at me, and I'm not Doi it to them. Yeah. And a lot of these people -- I don't knowf you are going to talkut the others too. Patbiondi was goio a movie, ironically to see "Mr. Rog you can be my neighbor." She was boo out. Mexicanrestaurant, really liant, and she was booed Al save your rage for voting booth. Yes. Everybody. Don't kno you know? I dot -- I certainly don't consider what Happ to Sarah Sanders discrimination, and I will say when you are a public servant, Y serve the public, D if I disagree wit way you are serving me, think that I Y so, and I think that, you know, when you have someone -- To say she can't eat in the restaurant, is tt far? She was ask to leave. Her family a friere eat and apparently the restaurant owner and Sarah Sanders had a cordial conversaon and she just said, know, I would like you to leave and she left. She wasn't necessarily refuse service, but agn, think when you aren public service and you become the face of this admiration's policies -- I mean, Sarah Sas has not onlecome the face of the polish has effect, protected them,nd has ained them and has lied M times. The fact that, you know, she wasn't able to eat at a restaurant is notheame as children being ripped from tir parentand hing -- This hit me pretty hard because think I talkedbout it on the show. I don't go out as much anymore bee I am -- just like you, joy, I'm harassed a lot of places about trump and being Republican and all these things. Especiallyajor cities and I will say, sunny's notwrong. You have me waters echoing the same thing. If you see someone in the administration harass them in a restaurant or gas state or whatever. Where are we going to culturally where we say, this restaurant is okayor Republicans, and this one, you are not welcome. I thought about this N because I was over the weend in izona, and I -- it is trump country. If we went to a restaurant and someone trd to kickou out, thld have a fight. I would defend you and never let anyone kick you out of a restaurant. This is not theca I want to LIV in. Thisnot the America I want to L in. I mean I would never let anyon kick you out of restaurant for your political be this is not who we are Americans, and Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball game bee of political motivations this can rp up, and I don't like it, and I don't think ts is where we should be as American This Neilsen rson, Sarah Sanders, they actually are shamess, so what's the point trying tome them? You don't want to become what you are criti.if you are talking about an administration that does this to people and now you say, I'm not gog to serve you, what point are you making th There are consequences there are consequences, you knowu make choices. You know, people have been Aring this to the gay couple being refuse service. Well, being gay is not a choice. Choosing to stand upfront of this aistration is your Choi Can I ask Y question then? For real.I have family members who work in the administration. Would you not be comable going to dinr with them and wi me? I don't know. I T know, but I will S 'S their choice. I ve a lot of friends -- Okay. I'm going to head this off at top. Going to head this off.I'm heading it off. Congressn Maxine waters is going viral right now for sayingthat peoplehouldn't stop going afterfolks.watch. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a dent store, a a gasoline statioou get out and you create a and push back on them, and you tell them they are notelcome anymore, anywhere. Let me S a couple of things -- I just want -- I want to S something. Sure. It's simply this. It doesn't W for anybody to not be serviced I they are N creating havoc in a restaurant or in bathroom or a place else. As Americans, we have the right to go in and and yes, people have the right to sa I own this aurant, and I don't have to Seu. Mm-hmm. If Thais your desire, put it in the window. Yep. Put it in the wind. Don't --E don't have to, U know, I live through this ever day. You guys go throuit, and I go through it. I get it. I get out of their a somebody is screaming at me constantly about youan't do this, andou don't belong here an don't you do this. I tell you I don't like it. I don't want to do it to anybody. We don't really want to do that anybody bec it gets done to us. And, you know, you think it's only oneperson. It's 50 people who areoming at me, and they cross coming a. This is not the way to do it. That's all I wanted T say. Maxine waters. Really qck or you won't be able T go ho nk Maxine is talking about peopleho wor for trump and not typical trump voter, right? Yes. To answer your question, course, we would have dinner together. The things once again, I in the administtion. If are not comfortable with me, you're not comfortable my friends and family with you, I'm with whoopi on thishis is a slippery slope. I dot want signs saying people are not welcome. What kind of countrywe want to live in? It is a slippery slope, B there is a difrence. There isn't a difrence in this -- How do you compare that? You hav to because inhis environment there is no distinction. There is no gray here. There is no gray, and so WHE somebo says, you know, I don't nt those las in my bathroom, they're N- they areing a big distinction, you have to be careful cause you don't know who some is. It doesn't matter versus sexual orientation orideology. Theuty of democracy is we can co-exi differently. On't have to agree. But on the same token, can't -- your ideology is not a otected class under the la if you are a Bess owner and you do not wan to S Sarah Sanders -- Legally, you'refine. Is that civil? Ou're T. It' legal. It's not L.

