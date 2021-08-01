Transcript for Sen. Chris Murphy discusses security at Capitol following breach

So we're glad to see that you are safe. Before we get into what happened on Wednesday, trump just announced that he on Twitter, that he will not be attending Biden's inauguration. So does his absence make it worse or better, safer for people? What do you think? It's certainly not surprising. Yeah, it's certainly not surprising that he's not coming to the inauguration. We all expected that, but -- Right. -- It doesn't make things better. It continues to build this feeling amongst his supporters that the election was illegitimate, and so he goes on TV in what looked like a hostage video last night and says that he understands that Joe Biden is going to be president, and he's going to be involved in the transition of power peacefully and he comes out this morning and says, but I'm not showing up to the ceremony which is again, this quiet indication to those who are plotting and planning a rebellion against the U.S. Government that he should keep he can't have it both ways. He has to be either for the peaceful transition of power or not, and he has to be held That shows you that you cannot trust the man under any circumstances. Maybe we need to impeach him so he doesn't run again. I'm just saying -- go ahead, Sara. Ask your question. Wednesday is being called a massive national security failure. So over the capitol police, why do you think it was so easy for the mob to storm the building? If they had other intentions, it could have actually been a how could such a main artery of our government be so vulnerable? Yeah. I mean, this is a huge question. It took those rioters about an hour to get inside the building. You've seen the videos. Once they got inside the building, there was almost no security presence there, and remember on that day, you had Mike pence, chuck grassley and Nancy Pelosi, number, one, two and three in line of succession inside that building. There are two big questions that I have. One, why wasn't there more presence there ahead of time? All you had to be able to do was get on Reddit to know these guys were possibly planning on storming the building, and what we hear is that the capitol police had not asked for any backup, but second, why did it take the U.S. Military four hours to get to the capitol? Like, why do we spend $700 billion on the U.S. Military if it takes them four hours to get to the capitol to protect our government when it's under attack? So we need to be better at prepositioning resource IFS there's any chance that there's going to be violence, but we have to also figure out why we can't get the U.S. Military to the capitol or the white house within 30 to 60 minutes of an armed attack against one of the most important federal buildings. Senator, many are identifying what they see as a clear double standard when it came to how law enforcement handled the situation at the capitol versus what we saw this summer during the black lives matter protests. President-Elect Joe Biden spoke about it yesterday. Here's what he had to say. No one can tell me if it had been a group of black lives matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn't have been -- they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the capitol. Senator, what are your thoughts about what President-Elect Joe Biden said? I agree with President-Elect Biden. I mean, you think there would have been 14 arrests on Wednesday if those were black lives matter protesters? No way. Those people were acting with perceived impunity. They had no fear of law enforcement, and I understand that it's difficult to clear the building and make arrests at the same time, but come on. I mean, the fact that we now have to be engaged in scouring the country for these insurrectionists is maddening. We should have been able to, a protect the building, but B, we should he been rounding people up, putting them in handcuffs and in the back of vans on Wednesday. That would have happened if those were civil rights protesters. I believe that. That's terrible, that's unfortunate, but I do think there is clearly a double standard. Obviously there's a double standard in terms of presence where the black lives matter protesters were blocks away from the capitol, there was prepositioned massive military assets outside our building. They weren't there on Wednesday. Senator, there are growing calls from both Democrats and even some of these born again Republicans to remove trump from office using the 25th amendment or impeachment. Would you support that, and is it legislatively feasible in this amount of time? How long would it actually take to impeach trump if you guys went at it? Listen. The last thing I want to be spending the next two weeks on is impeaching the president. We need to be, you know, getting ready for the inauguration of Joe Biden, but I think we have to do it simply because I don't think this is over. I mean, I think that you have to assume that on the dark web right now these guys are plotting and planning to come back, maybe on inauguration day, maybe beforehand, and I think you have to assume that Donald Trump is going to do things to incentivize yet another attack on our capitol. We can't allow for that. You asked how long will it take. There's nothing in the constitution that requires impeachment to take two months. In fact, you can choose to get it done in a handful of days. So I think his conduct over the next couple of days will determine whether you have more Republican senators joining in calls for impeachment. Ben sasse, a very conservative Republican from Nebraska was open to the possibility in the last 24 hours. I think it's doubtful that you will get enough Republicans in the senate, but his conduct, the president's conduct in the next 48 hours -- How many Republicans -- how many would you need to get the impeachment done? Well, you need -- so right now we have what? 48, 49 Democrats. So you would need about, you know, 20 -- 15 to 20 Republicans. Right now you maybe have two. So you need to get a lot more than you have today, but again, you know, we had a lot of conversations with our Republican colleagues in that safe room on Wednesday. Many of them are very shaken by what's happened, and I wouldn't rule out the possibility that there will be more Republicans open to the possibility of impeachment depending on what the president does in the days moving forward. I'm ready to go now. I just want to be realistic that my Republican colleagues may not be. I want to pivot to another news story. Yesterday Simon & Schuster announced they would be canceling the books of one of your colleagues, Missouri senator Josh Hawley because of his challenging of the electoral college challenge. Are you comfortable with the public square where your colleagues, U.S. Senators espousing their views are silenced by the publishing of the media? I'm sure this is going to create only more division. Well, you know, I mean, nobody's robbing Josh Hawley of his first amendment rights. He can go and speak on the senate floor. He can go and speak on a street corner. Nobody's locking him up for saying what he thinks for leading an insurrection against the federal government, but Simon & Schuster is a federal company. They said it is going to hurt their business if they are associated with Josh Hawley. You have to accept the consequences of engaging in such outrageous behavior as riling up people to March on the united States capitol, and so if that means that you can't make money off of a book, then so be it. Josh Hawley can still give all the speeches he wants, but he doesn't get to make millions of dollars from private companies if he's doing things that make him incredibly unpopular. Can I ask you a question though? He's obviously unpopular. I understand that, but I think -- We're out of time. Oh, okay. I'm sorry, sir. I just wanted to ask you, you know, I hear what you are saying and obviously there's a lot of anger directed towards him right now, but how is there -- we all want to see change. I think every rational American wants bipartisanship, and we want to get over these kind of divisions and we are clearly disgusted by the behavior of him. How are Republicans and Democrats going to be able to work together when there's so much anger and division? The country is in pain. I want to see unification. Right. So let's talk to Josh Hawley about that. I mean, he had an opportunity on Wednesday night to withdraw his objection. The senate was almost burned down, and he had a decision to make arafterwds. He could have withdrawn his additional objection to Pennsylvania. He knew he wasn't going to win, but he kept going after four people had died. You want to talk about bringing this country together, then let's hold the people accountable to continue. Should he resign? I mean, listen. That's up to him and the people of Missouri. I just think he needs to change his behavior very quickly. Well, it sounds like if people can't work with him, he should resign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.