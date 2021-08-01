Transcript for Sen. Hawley loses book deal after riots

So as mentioned in the last segment, senator Josh Hawley lost a book deal with Simon & Schuster over accusations of sedition. So do you think, ladies, that this is a first amenment issue or should he lose the deal? Sunny, you go first. Well, I think senator Murphy really said it eloquently and beautifully. I mean, it's not like, you know, Hawley is losing his first amendment rights, his freedom of speech. He's able to stand on the public he's able to tweet out his thoughts. He's able to stand on the senate what he's not able to do at this point is work with Simon & Schuster, a private company. He's not able to do that. Yeah. And there should be consequences as I said the last segment. There has to be consequences for this type of behavior. He incited a coup. He incited an insurrection, and after learning that all those people died, he continued. So aren't there consequences to that kind of behavior? I think there needs to be. Okay. You know, I just want to say one thing about the reference to Tom cotton because I was against "The New York Times" in that situation because Tom cotton is a member of the congress, and he was not -- as far as I know, he hasn't broken any laws. This guy is different in my opinion. This guy has committed sedition, and so therefore should be barred from certain areas. That's my opinion. Meghan, how do you see it? Yeah. I think I see this a little bit differently, and I want to try to get everyone in the head space of we are always skeptical and concerned about cancel culture because cancel culture seems to hit us first, especially when it comes to things likbi tech and corporate media which is what his book was iraniically about. For example, Twitter and Facebook has conceded to shadow banning and canceling and manipulating conservative free speech on all of their platforms to the point there were congress -- congressional hearings about it. Simon & Schuster does not have to make money off of him. I understand. But if you say, I thought he was a good writer, but now he should be canceled. The slippery slope is if I'm a conservative writer and I maybe agreed with anything Josh Hawley did at any point in time, am I not going to be invited into restaurants or have my credit cards canceled? There's a lot of anger and aggression and I tweeted, you know, I understand why maybe me, I'm the only Republican you see every day, so I'm an avatar for all your anger, but there are 70 million people in this country whether you like it or not, and I hear everything everyone is saying loud and clear. We're all going to have to live together, but I would implore prudence to try to tamper this down and try to listen to each other. Okay. Ana. Ana, you're a Republican. Do you think this is a slippery No. I think this is something very different. I think this is a unique situation. Listen. People have died, okay, and I think that people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have blood on their hands. They are part of this. They helped incite this. They even after this happened, went ahead and voted and, you know, they have been feeding their supporters lies. Knowingly feeding their supporters lies for no other reason than their political ambition and to further their position because they want to run for president. Look. There is nothing stopping Josh Hawley or anybody from self-publishing. Go online. There's a bunch of self-publishing companies online. You can publish your book, and people who want you to be president or support you, or think you're wonderful, they can read your book. It doesn't have to be a Simon & Schuster book for you to read it. Write your book. Nobody's stopping you. If Simon & Schuster finds you objectionable and disgusting and wants to hold you accountable as I do and as many Americans do, they have no obligation to give you their platform. I believe that is part of the system of capitalism if I'm not wrong that a company can decide to -- if I do something the company doesn't like, they can fire me. That's it. I don't think that's as cancel culture as much as it is about, you know, capitalism, and companies, and their freedom to do what they want. How about you, Sara? We haven't heard you yet on this. On its surface, I tend to think these are consequences. This is a private business. If Simon & Schuster doesn't want to be associated with all that went on in a guy that again, led it with a fist like this, then I understand this, but an interesting kind of twist on this that I kept thinking about is we are fearful of what these masses are reading. They're kind of forced by the fringe media because things aren't on mainstream. Yeah. I sometimes wonder if the devil you see is better than the devil you don't see, and by not allowing some of this to be in front of us, are we not confirming that, wow, there's this machine that's lying to me in the form of mainstream media, so I'm going to go over here and read it. That scares me a little bit because they're going to get it however they want, and when we can't oversee it in some ways or moderate it, I'm a little fearful that's stoking this. Yeah. Okay. Sunny, you have a legal note on this topic. Yes, yes, I do. In response to Simon & Schuster's actions, senator Josh Hawley said this. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the senate floor on voter integrity which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear. This is not just a contract dispute. It's a direct assault on the first amendment. We'll see you in court.

